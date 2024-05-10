Fonon Corporation Highlights Applications for Its Laser Cutting Technology in the Mining Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its laser cutting technologies in mining equipment fabrication.





Fonon’s precision metal cutting solution, the Titan FX Laser Cutting System, is a game changer for the mining equipment market. Mining companies use metal fabrication services to create components that are essential to their infrastructure and operations. These include durable construction and fabrication materials that can withstand the rigors of mining operations, such as steel – its strength and durability allow tools, structural components and equipment to stand up to extreme conditions. It also offers the right balance of cost, weight, resistance to corrosion and durability.

The Titan series by Fonon is a high-power fiber laser cutting system designed to consistently meet the high demands of mining equipment producers. The system features a state-of-the-art design combining the latest developments in motion engineering, PC-based CNC control and fiber laser technologies.

A flatbed fiber laser cutter, the Titan is available in several sizes and provides a high-performance, cost-effective way to cut metals, including highly reflective metals. By reducing material waste, increasing accuracy and accelerating production times, Fonon’s Titan machines not only improve productivity – they also deliver substantial financial benefits in the fabrication and manufacturing of mining industry structures, equipment, tools, vehicles, machinery and infrastructure components.

The Titan FX cuts metals of varying thicknesses and just as effectively cuts coated and plated metals and alloys. The system integrates technology that is superlative at precisely cutting complicated and irregularly shaped components. It is highly effective at optimizing repetitive task processes, reducing labor time and costs.

The Titan FX delivers value through its advanced Direct Drive Motion System, CleanCut technology and adaptive thin-to-thick fiber laser beam shaping. These benefit mining equipment manufacturers and other businesses that need to precisely cut metals at production-level speed, balancing maximum accuracy with high speed. Titan systems require no optical system alignment and are low maintenance. The technology comes with software-controlled mechanical geometry alignment, eliminating special installation requirements. It is a fully enclosed Class I laser, meaning no harmful radiation can escape the enclosure, while the fumes from the material vaporization get captured by the optional fume extractor.

With the effectiveness of the Titan FX, mining equipment fabricators can save time and money through cost-effective and sustainable operations while also achieving superior component quality. For more information about Fonon Corporation’s laser cutting technology, please visit https://www.fonon.com/.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing Intellectual Property (IP). The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

