Fonon Corporation Highlights 3D Laser Glass Cutting Systems for Glass Manufacturing Applications

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its 3D Laser Glass Cutting Systems in glass manufacturing industries.





Fonon’s patented 3D Zero Width Laser Cutting Technology (ZWLCT) is an innovative, next-generation technology. Demand for these systems has steadily increased as new flat panel display, semiconductor and electronic manufacturing facilities continue to emerge globally to support market growth and cost reduction initiatives.

ZWLCT has been optimized for thin-glass applications up to 1.0mm. The ZWLCT process splits materials at the molecular level with tremendous speed while eliminating material loss, chips, lateral cracks, protrusions, hooks, flares, or any form of contaminants.

Unlike conventional mechanical scribe methods, ZWLCT totally eliminates surface degradation and yield loss due to particulate damages caused by undesirable contaminants. The result is excellent surface integrity of the cut surface with no cracks or chips.

At the molecular level, Fonon’s patented ZWLCT generates a controlled micro-crack to any selectable depth through glass (and other brittle materials) at a controlled, optimized angle to the surface of the material. By controlling the laser beam’s energy distribution under a proprietary temperature stress profile, the process creates scribe lines in a prescribed manner with no molecules leaving the surface of the glass.

ZWLCT incorporates controlled heating with the correct power density profile, followed by glass surface cooling. This creates glass substrate intermolecular separation to a predetermined depth, dramatically improving substrate separation and overall quality. The process is easily adaptable to glass thickness changes during production. Other advantages of 3D ZWLCT include its ability to process unlimited component sizes up to Gen-10 and higher.

Manufacturers and consumers who utilize ZWLCT technology benefit from higher material strength as the tech reduces production and handling damage at the factory while reducing premature latent product failures in the field due to shock. Increases in speed, strength and quality, plus reduction in manufacturing waste, allow manufacturers to cut production time and costs, which is why the technology continues to gain momentum in the flat panel display, semiconductor and electronic manufacturing areas.

For more information about Fonon’s 3D Zero Width Laser Cutting Systems, please visit https://fonon.com.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

Contacts

Fonon Corporation Media Relations



1 (844) 366-6624



Marketing@fonon.com