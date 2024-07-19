Fonon 3D Metal Printing Set To Revolutionize Maritime Manufacturing

Shipbuilders Set To See Decisive Advantage With 3D Laser Metal Printing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation’s Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing technology, currently being developed, but not yet fully commercialized, will streamline both shipbuilding and maintenance in the maritime industry.





Fonon’s BTS systems will empower shipbuilders and MRO professionals with a groundbreaking new technology to produce parts, tools and components. These could include custom fittings, propellers, structural components, engine parts, and decorative elements, to name a few – all fully functional. The use of this additive manufacturing technology allows for rapid prototyping, the creation of complex geometries and easy customization.

In multiple industries, additive manufacturing has proven to lead to significant savings in labor while lowering the need for part procurement, transportation, storage and assembly. It has also been shown to reduce downtime when replacement parts are needed, leading to quicker procurement of essential components and a more sustainable supply chain with a reduced carbon footprint. Physical inventories will be replaced by digital inventories and new components and parts will be able to be produced on-demand.

Fonon’s BTS systems, when fully commercialized, will also empower users to optimize existing part designs for enhanced performance and reliability while also minimizing material waste. BTS exemplifies Fonon’s continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing intellectual property. This product family of specialized 3D metal printing systems for industrial and manufacturing purposes represents the fastest path to production readiness. For more information about Fonon Corporation’s transformational Bulk-To-Shape technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

