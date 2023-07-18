<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fondo Launches Inaugural Founders’ Frontier: State of Early-Stage Startups Report Finding That...
Business Wire

Fondo Launches Inaugural Founders’ Frontier: State of Early-Stage Startups Report Finding That Even With Current Market Conditions Founders Are Optimistic About the Future of Their Startups

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VCFondo, a software platform offering financial services such as bookkeeping, tax filing and tax credits to early-stage start-ups plans today to release its inaugural Founders’ Frontier: State of Early-Stage Startups report. The report is based on survey responses provided by founders to help capture sentiment and data points on startups across regions.


The respondents were early-stage start-ups that have secured seed through A round funding. Responses obtained deliver insights into founder salaries, runway, and cash burn rates.

“As a founder, the questions I have are often about how I am doing compared to other startups. I think this report will help others get some sense of how they measure against key benchmarks for early-stage startups,” says Fondo founder and CEO David J. Phillips. “Our mission at Fondo is to help founders succeed and this report is just one more way we can help them navigate their journey to success.”

The report found that even in the current economic climate more than 61% of founders feel optimistic about the future of their startups, with 18% feeling very optimistic. Additionally, many believe that funding conditions in 2023 will continue to improve. Most respondents (80%) have never considered raising funds outside of a traditional investor ecosystem and aim to continue to try and raise funding over the course of the next few months.

“David has always had a pulse on the start-up ecosystem here in San Francisco and is a strong supporter of startups,” says Brian Simmons, Fondo’s Chief Product Officer. “Knowing his passion and vision for helping startups directly translates into our mission: capturing impactful data that delivers value and helps start-ups make decisions that impact their success.”

Fondo plans to launch the report on an annual basis and grow the report to include other key partners in the startup ecosystem. The 2023 Founders Frontier: State of Early-Stage Startups report can be found here.

Contacts

Fondo

PR@tryfondo.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Announces Scientific Advisory Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
Graphene-Based Neural Network Platform Developer Appoints Nobel Laureate, AI, Neuroscience, and Neuroethics Experts to Shape and Realize its Vision...
Continua a leggere

Vagaro and Brand Partner Paula Peralta Launch The Paula Peralta Show

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagaro, the leading business management software for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, has collaboratively launched its...
Continua a leggere

Enteligent Secures One of 12 Spots in Coveted ESG Impact Innovation Program for 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enteligent stood out from over 300 applicants from 40 countries to earn a spot in a program designed to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php