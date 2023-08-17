Folloze Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, creator of the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it has been selected as a winner in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program in the category of “Best Campaign Landing Page Platform.” The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the most innovative companies, products and solutions in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology field.





Folloze BX 3.0 fills a longstanding void in the industry by empowering B2B marketing and sales teams to build rich, customized experiences in less than 30 minutes. The platform is designed to help businesses do more with less and engage with buyers at the pace and relevancy required in today’s digital-first marketplace. Folloze BX 3.0 allows anyone to be creative, agile, and to get things done fast through a single platform built for a variety of use cases, including landing pages, nurture sites, virtual events, sales deal rooms, customer onboarding, partner co-marketing, and more, delivering true omni-channel engagement.

Folloze BX 3.0 ensures that a landing page isn’t just a destination, it’s the start of an ongoing, high value interaction for buyers guiding their own journeys. The platform allows all marketers in an organization to contribute to a connected experience for the buyer, leveraging first-party data and the AI content recommendation engine to deliver a personalized experience.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the best campaign landing page platform for this year’s 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Etai Beck, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Folloze. “At Folloze, we believe in a world where people are empowered to create impact at every digital touchpoint and produce better outcomes and more value for all. We’ve created the only digital experience platform that lets businesses move at market speed, and this award is a testament to that.”

Folloze BX 3.0 sets the standard for the next generation of B2B marketing with powerful tools that can scale from experience to personalization, to campaigns, to deep analytics. Traditionally, marketers have had to make broad assumptions about where to focus their attention. With Folloze BX 3.0, there’s no more guessing. Folloze BX 3.0 gives marketers the ability to move quickly and effectively meet every real opportunity in an ever-changing environment. First-party engagement insights show exactly what a buyer needs next, allowing marketers to increase the quality of personalization and immediately determine where the best opportunities are and prioritize team activity accordingly. In the end, meaningful buyer engagement data delivers a meaningful buyer experience that helps to accelerate the decision-making process.

Learn more about Folloze BX 3.0 here, or contact Folloze for specific pricing, promotional, and implementation details.

About Folloze



Folloze, creator of the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Folloze BX 3.0 empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, Gigamon, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

