Following Mirror Sales Discontinuation, Tonal Announces “Mirror Trade-In” Program

The world’s smartest home gym aims to help former Mirror users make their fitness journey stronger and personalized with Tonal

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonal, the most intelligent home gym and first personalized approach to strength training, today announced “Mirror Trade-In.” This first-of-its-kind, trade-in program enables Lululemon Studio Mirror hardware customers the option to replace their discontinued Mirror device with a Tonal.





Lululemon Studio discontinued Mirror hardware sales and announced it will cease production of new Mirror fitness content after spring 2024. Mirror users can trade in their device to take the next step to be their strongest with Tonal’s best-in-class intelligent strength training, access a diverse range of coach-led content, and join a thriving community.

Mirror Trade-In Program Details:

$250 off the purchase of a Certified Refurbished Tonal Trainer

First 12 months of a Tonal Program membership for free ($719.40 in savings)

Optional removal of Mirror device from their home (no additional cost)

Qualifying customers can take advantage of this offer through February 12, 2024

“We know firsthand the impact a community has on a person’s fitness journey. With the discontinuation of Mirror, we wanted to offer their members an opportunity to become part of the Tonal community. For a limited time, we are offering Mirror owners to save over $1,500 in their first year with Tonal. This is the perfect chance for fitness enthusiasts looking for a fresh start and an inspiring and intelligent fitness routine centered around our unrivaled Coach-led classes. As we continue expanding, we welcome all those ready to go on a personalized strength training journey that is designed to ensure each member is on the right fitness path and is fueled by our expert coaches that help members push past perceived limitations.” – Madelyn Sheldon, VP of Marketing and PR.

Additionally, Lululemon Studio favorites will be joining as guest coaches in early 2024, bringing exciting new mobility, balance and upper body workouts to the platform.

For more information and to shop visit Tonal.com/trade-in.

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Since its inception in 2015, Tonal has been transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features, including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Tonal combines world-class data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led content. To help members build healthy habits, push past plateaus, and achieve results, Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on-demand, and live workouts across a number of fitness categories, including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. www.tonal.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

