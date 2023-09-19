FNBO and MELALEUCA Launch Melaleuca Rewards Visa Card

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) and Melaleuca recently unveiled the Melaleuca® Rewards Visa® Card to its US Members. With the Melaleuca Rewards Visa Card, members earn Loyalty Shopping Dollars that can be used to enjoy Melaleuca’s exclusive health and wellness products.





“We are excited to partner with Melaleuca in the launch of this card, which will offer significant value and benefits to our shared customer base,” said Jerry O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO. “At FNBO, we strive to partner with companies whose values align with our own. With their decades-long dedication to customers health and wellness, Melaleuca is exactly the kind of partner we look to collaborate with.”

The Melaleuca Rewards Visa Card offers cardholders the following rewards and benefits:

$100 Loyalty Shopping Dollar Welcome Bonus after first purchase.

6% back in Loyalty Shopping Dollars for all purchases at Melaleuca.

4% back in Loyalty Shopping Dollars for purchases on gas, grocery, and dining.

2% back in Loyalty Shopping Dollars for all other purchases.

“At Melaleuca, our mission is to enhance the lives of those we touch by helping people reach their goals. Launched in proud partnership with FNBO, the Melaleuca Rewards Visa Card supports that mission through its rich rewards, as well as through the access it gives to free wellness products that help our customers live vibrant, healthier lives,” said Isaac Bottelberghe, Chief Marketing Officer at Melaleuca.

The Melaleuca Rewards Visa Card is available exclusively to Melaleuca members by signing into their account at https://www.melaleuca.com/visa.

ABOUT MELALEUCA

Based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Melaleuca is a privately held health and wellness product manufacturer that produces and sells more than 400 exclusive wellness products for two million households in 19 countries who shop with the company each month. Generating $2 billion in annual revenue with over 5,200 employees around the world, Melaleuca is one of the largest online retailers in North America and the largest manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods in the Northwest United States. Visit MelaleucaNews.com for more information.

ABOUT FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

