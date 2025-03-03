Fmr. Principal Deputy Asst. Secretary of the Army, Young J. Bang, Joins Safe Pro to Advance AI Technology for US Armed Forces

Mr. Bang to Spearhead Integration of Innovative AI-Powered Small Object Threat Detection Technology into U.S. Military Systems

AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro”), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Young J. Bang, former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), as Chairman of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board. This milestone signals Safe Pro’s commitment to revolutionizing the detection of threats to military ground personnel and equipment while enhancing national security through cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mr. Bang, a recognized authority in AI, quantum computing, and digital transformation, brings decades of expertise in modernizing defense systems, having assisted in the management of the Army’s Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement budget of more than $71 billion (inclusive of Presidential Drawdown Authority and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) in FY2024. He will spearhead the adoption of Safe Pro’s proprietary AI-powered Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology within US military systems, ensuring enhanced protection for personnel and assets. This groundbreaking technology, battle-tested in Ukraine, enables real-time identification of lethal threats such as landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) using advanced AI to rapidly process drone imagery.

As Chair of the Strategic Advisory Board, Mr. Bang will lead Safe Pro’s AI go-to market strategy, fostering partnerships with prime contractors, military integrators, and government agencies to drive large-scale adoption of SPOTD. His deep knowledge of defense acquisition and modernization will guide Safe Pro’s mission to provide military forces with the next generation of force protection tools.

“Young Bang’s leadership and vision will be instrumental in propelling Safe Pro’s capabilities into the forefront of AI-powered military defense technology,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro. “His invaluable insights into AI-driven warfare solutions can help accelerate the integration of our patented AI technology, ensuring our armed forces have unparalleled situational awareness and operational advantage.”

Mr. Bang expressed his enthusiasm for joining Safe Pro’s mission, stating, “Technology is a force multiplier that can drastically improve battlefield effectiveness and safety. Safe Pro’s AI-driven small object threat detection technology is a game-changer, proven in real-world conflict zones in Ukraine. The ability to detect and map a multitude of discrete explosive threats in real-time is a revolutionary capability that has the potential to save lives and redefine the modern battle space.”

Safe Pro’s AI-powered threat detection ecosystem has analyzed over 1,050,938 drone images, successfully pinpointing more than 22,471 explosive threats across 4,758 hectares—equivalent to over 8,891 NFL-sized football fields. Its proprietary SpotlightAI™ cloud platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), processes images in under 0.2 seconds, a dramatic improvement over traditional manual threat analysis, which can take minutes per image. This rapid detection capability offers a crucial advantage in operational theaters, post-conflict zones, and training environments.

The Company’s SPOTD technology can integrate seamlessly with military communication systems, ground vehicles, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) frameworks. Soldiers can access real-time threat alerts on mobile devices, vehicle displays, and tactical networks, providing unmatched precision in navigating hazardous environments.

Safe Pro is poised to redefine the future of battlefield intelligence with its AI-driven innovations. Under Mr. Bang’s leadership, the Company is set to expand its footprint in military and defense applications, ensuring that cutting-edge technology protects those who protect us all.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com