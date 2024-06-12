Fluxx Enlists Domo to Bring Data-Driven Insights to Grantmaking

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that the leading cloud-based grants management solution, Fluxx, uses Domo to streamline intelligence and provide more value to its customers. More than 400 world-class foundations and government organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 grantmakers, giving more than $15 billion and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits annually.





When Fluxx launched in 2010, the company focused on building a modern grantmaking platform that would allow its customers to collaborate, budget, plan, and manage grants more effectively. It provided basic reporting tools that met the needs of the market at the time, but Fluxx knew its maturing customers would ultimately need more. In 2022, Fluxx decided to find a tool that would embed directly into its platform, matching the look and feel of Fluxx without interrupting the user experience.

Fluxx used Domo Everywhere to build a new, add-on solution called ‘Grantelligence’ that the company sells to users of its core product, creating a new revenue stream. Grantelligence delivers pre-built, customizable, grantmaking-specific datasets and dashboards that make it easy for customers to take the next step in their reporting journey. When Fluxx released Grantelligence to customers in 2023, it became one of the company’s fastest-selling products ever. Out of the gate, 30% of Fluxx’s beta testers purchased Grantelligence, and word quickly spread to other customers who asked to try the solution. Today, 50% of new Fluxx customers include Grantelligence in their initial purchase.

“Our customers use Fluxx all day so we knew we wanted to provide an integration that wouldn’t send them somewhere else,” said Ashley Boyer, Chief Revenue Officer at Fluxx. “Domo enables the visual reporting tools to feel native to Fluxx and prevents our customers from having to jump back and forth between different solutions all day, while knowing their data is secure.”

Fluxx used Domo to create an executive dashboard that makes it simple for leaders to check the pulse of their organization. Rather than having to manually pull a report, grantmaking executives can instantly access and monitor key operational data, to make informed decisions and share successes with stakeholders.

“The ways our customers use Domo never ceases to amaze me, and Fluxx is a prime example of how to transform an organization with the power of data,” said Mark Maughan, Chief Analytics Officer and SVP of Customer Success at Domo. “Fluxx has completely transformed business processes for themselves and their customers, providing a modern approach to data analytics for an industry that has typically been slow to adopt new technology.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Fluxx are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Fluxx

Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization. More than 400 world-class foundations and government organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 grantmakers, giving more than $15 billion and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits annually. To learn more about Fluxx, please visit https://www.fluxx.io/.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com