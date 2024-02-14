Flux Power to Present at the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on February 29, 2024

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference being held virtually on February 29, 2024.





Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Scheiwe will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing product development and market expansion initiatives and recently reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results with record quarterly Revenue of $18.3 million, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit up 38% to $5.7 million, Gross Margin of 31%, and Order Backlog of $30.1 million.

Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt will deliver the Company’s virtual presentation on Thursday, February 29 at 2:15 PM ET in Session I.

Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference



Date: February 29, 2024



Location: Virtual



Speaker: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt



Presentation Time: Thursday, February 29 at 2:15 PM ET in Session I



Webcast: Available to Conference Participants Only



Format: In-person 1×1’s and Presentation



Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your Baird representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

