Flux Power Receives Non-Compliance Letter from Nasdaq

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that on October 16, 2024, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-K and plans to file its Form 10-K as promptly as practicable to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “continue,” “estimate,” “and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the expected filing date of its Form 10-K and ability to regain compliance under the Nasdaq listing rule. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the completion of the review and preparation of the Company’s financial statements and internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures and the timing thereof; the discovery of additional information; delays in the Company’s financial reporting, including as a result of unanticipated factors; the Company’s ability to obtain necessary waivers or amendments to the Loan Agreement in the future; the risk that the Company may become subject to future litigation; the Company’s ability to remediate material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; risks inherent in estimates or judgments relating to the Company’s critical accounting policies, or any of the Company’s estimates or projections, which may prove to be inaccurate; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact the Company’s financial and business projections and guidance and may cause the Company’s actual results and outcomes to materially differ from its estimates, projections and guidance; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and its other subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

