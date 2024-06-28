Home Business Wire Fluor to Provide EPCM Services for Phase One of Northvolt’s Large-Scale Lithium-Ion...
Fluor to Provide EPCM Services for Phase One of Northvolt's Large-Scale Lithium-Ion Battery Facility in Germany

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvancedManufacturingFluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract for Phase One of Northvolt’s large-scale lithium-ion battery factory in Heide, Germany. Fluor will recognize its undisclosed portion of the total $4.8 billion (€4.5 billion) project in the second quarter of 2024.




Northvolt, headquartered in Sweden, manufactures batteries for consumer and industrial products, electric vehicles and solutions for energy storage systems.

“We are pleased to partner with Northvolt to deliver cutting-edge facilities for the manufacturing of vehicle batteries that will advance the global evolution from fossil fuels to renewable energy across the transport sector,” said Richard Meserole, President of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business.

Fluor’s scope of work includes construction of the utilities and chemical units for the greenfield campus. Completion is scheduled for 2027.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 34,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 265 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Brett Turner

Media Relations

864.281.6976

Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222

