Fluor Selected to Provide Front-End Engineering and Design for Low-Carbon Blue Ammonia Facility

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract for front-end engineering and design (FEED) and procurement services by Cormorant Clean Energy, LLC – a subsidiary of 8 Rivers Capital, LLC – for the construction of a low-carbon blue ammonia production facility. The contract will be recognized in the third quarter of 2023.









Once constructed, the facility will be the first commercial-scale application of 8 Rivers’ 8RH2 ultra-low-carbon hydrogen production technology. The hydrogen produced will be converted into ammonia that can be easily stored and transported until it is ‘cracked’ back into hydrogen after reaching its end user. The facility’s ammonia will be considered ‘blue’ because more than 99% of the carbon dioxide generated will be captured as part of the process.

“Breakthrough hydrogen technologies are critical to addressing the global demand for ultra-low-carbon hydrogen and the production of hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia, methanol and sustainable aviation fuels,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business segment. “We thank 8 Rivers and Cormorant Clean Energy for trusting Fluor to help reach their decarbonization goals.”

Fluor will be responsible for FEED services of the entire facility including process units; utilities and offsites; buildings and roads. The project includes multiple licensed technology units which Fluor will develop deliverables for using process design packages from the licensors.

