Fluke Process Instruments SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager now fully integrated with Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot to more rapidly pinpoint problems

New firmware upgrade enables users to trigger acoustic inspection actions and view results directly from the Spot tablet

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomous robotics allow industrial maintenance teams to better monitor and troubleshoot equipment even in hazardous areas where it would be unsafe for workers to venture. Since 2021, Fluke Process Instruments, a global leader in infrared imaging and thermal profiling solutions for industrial applications, has worked with Boston Dynamics to bring its SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager capabilities to Spot®, the world’s most widely used legged mobile robot. With the new firmware 3.3 release for Spot®, the robotic dog, the SV600 is even more fully integrated with the robotic system making it easier to program acoustic inspection actions directly from the Spot tablet. Immediate insights on user assets are available in Boston Dynamics’ remote inspection software, Scout.





“The SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager integrated with Spot can serve as an early warning system with user-defined events,” said Mike Slevin, business unit director for Fluke Process Instruments. “The SV600 can pinpoint otherwise unheard and unseen air and gas leaks, or any changes in sound signatures, proactively saving substantial energy costs. Additionally, this capability helps prevent expensive equipment failure and downtime, ensuring uninterrupted operations. We’re excited to continue to collaborate with Boston Dynamics to bring continuous acoustic imaging to more places in the factory.”

Using powerful SoundMap™ technology, the SV600 can detect, locate and visualize air and gas leaks or changes in mechanical sound signatures across the process and equipment in real-time before they become costly problems. This provides facilities with further insights into product quality or safety concerns and the ability to quickly detect changes across compressors, pumps, pipes, and more.

Designed to go where other robots can’t go and to perform a broad number of tasks, Spot traverses unstructured terrain to automate industrial inspections, monitor remote or hazardous environments, and provide situational awareness in remote settings. With the SV600 as a payload for Spot, industrial acoustic inspections can occur regularly — and safely — throughout the entire plant. And now users can quickly define every aspect of Spot’s Autowalk and acoustic inspection route from the Spot controller with the results reported through its Scout software. New features to Scout include user permission sets and dashboards for better visibility to completed missions and actions.

Learn more about the Fluke Process Instrument SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager visit https://www.flukeprocessinstruments.com/sv600-spot.

To learn more about Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot and its capabilities, visit https://www.bostondynamics.com/products/spot.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

Spot and Boston Dynamics are the registered trademarks of Boston Dynamics, Inc. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

