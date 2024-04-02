Fluke Calibration 9500C High-Performance Oscilloscope Calibrator Provides Key to Exceptional Signal Performance

The 9500C provides greater confidence that oscilloscopes are calibrated to maintain accurate and reliable data

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calibration technicians need efficient, reliable oscilloscopes to reduce costly errors, delays, and safety issues. Given the complexity of these scopes – with thousands of test points – operators need an automated method to reduce testing time. The new Fluke 9500C High-Performance Oscilloscope Calibrator is designed to meet the demands of today’s technicians.









With a dedicated modern oscilloscope calibrator for professionals needing to cover workloads below 4 GHz accurately, reliably, and efficiently, the 9500C features include simultaneous outputs on all channels, which increase test speed and efficiency, and eliminate lead changes. The 9500C also boasts additional improvements over its predecessor with better accuracy, a more robust Active Head Technology™, updated hardware and software, and a modern color touch screen interface. The 9500C can be fully automated with MET/CAL software for hands-free operation.

“Customers need confidence their oscilloscopes are calibrated to maintain accurate and reliable data – which can be a huge, time-consuming challenge given the complexity of these scopes,” said Wally Miller product program manager, electrical/RF for Fluke Calibration. “We’ve designed the 9500C with the user in mind, automating time-consuming testing to deliver accurate, reliable data while reducing operator time.”

The 9500C features technology innovations and performance improvements including:

A fully automated, multi-channel output for faster throughput and simultaneous measurements. The ability to actively drive all four heads at the same time with simultaneous output means faster test times and reduced operator interaction. Simply leave the scope plugged in and running for reduction in test and measurement time.

A more accurate signal to test a wide range of oscilloscopes gives users greater confidence that they have what they need to get the job done.

Plus, technicians can expand calibration abilities with Active Head Technology™ generating calibration signals right at the oscilloscope input.

Easy-to-use updated user interface with the familiarity of the 9500B, and greater reliability.

Removing many mechanical components from the heads, allowing for a removable and replaceable cable and connector.

About Fluke Calibration

Fluke Corporation is a leader in precision calibration instrumentation and software for electrical, temperature, humidity, pressure, flow, and RF measurements. Fluke Calibration products from Fluke Corporation are found in calibration facilities around the world, including National Metrology Institutes, that demand the highest levels of performance and reliability, backed by state-of-the-art metrology and uncompromising support. They are relied on by quality engineers, calibration technicians, and metrologists to instill confidence in the measurements that are critical to their organizations for quality, safety, reliability, and cost.

Fluke and Fluke Calibration are trademarks of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

