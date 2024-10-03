Fluid Truck and Kingbee Vans Partner to Meet Growing Demand in Last-mile Logistics

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluid Truck, a prominent provider of flexible fleet rental solutions, has announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement, subject to final documentation, to combine with Kingbee Vans, a leader in long-term rentals of upfitted cargo vehicles, combining their strengths to provide businesses with more flexible and efficient vehicle rental options. This collaboration is set to enhance the rental experience for customers, particularly in the fast-growing last-mile logistics sector.





“Partnering with Fluid Truck allows us to offer businesses more flexibility,” said Scott Haslam, CEO of Kingbee Vans, “so that fleets can quickly get vehicles into service without sacrificing utility, helping them grow and respond to fluctuations in the market without the overhead of fleet ownership.”

As vehicle costs and inflation rise, fleet ownership has become increasingly capital-intensive. Many businesses are seeking alternatives to grow their operations without the burden of owning and maintaining fleets. This partnership addresses that need by providing a wider range of rental solutions that allow businesses to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Together, we’re providing businesses with a full range of rental options—from short-term flexibility to long-term stability to custom vehicles—allowing them to grow in today’s competitive market without heavy capital investment,” said Scott Avila, Interim CEO of Fluid Truck.

This partnership between Kingbee Vans and Fluid Truck leverages each company’s strengths—Kingbee Vans’ ability to deliver upfitted vehicles quickly, and Fluid Truck’s technology and flexible solutions—to provide customers unparalleled options, particularly in last-mile logistics and long-term rentals for small and medium businesses.

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 to fill the gaps in traditional fleet procurement, offering work-ready vans with multiple term lengths and financing options delivered to customers in 48 states in just 2-4 weeks. Kingbee’s extensive inventory of available vehicles, combined with their in-house upfitting and wrap shops, enables them to quickly get vehicles into customers’ fleets while exercising complete control over quality, communication, and support. With customers in industries ranging from home services to delivery, Kingbee’s innovative model is transforming the way fleets procure their revenue generating assets. To learn more, visit kingbee-vans.com.

About Fluid Truck

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is a national company used by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last-mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership. To learn more, visit FluidTruck.com.

