Home Business Wire Fluid Quip Technologies to Supply World’s First Wheat-Based MSC Protein System
Business Wire

Fluid Quip Technologies to Supply World’s First Wheat-Based MSC Protein System

di Business Wire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT), a global leader in advanced biofuel, biochemical, and innovative co-product technologies, announced today that it will provide the world’s first wheat-based Maximized Stillage Co-products™ (MSC™) system, to Ensus UK Limited’s ethanol facility in Teesside, a subsidiary of Crop Energies AG. The agreement between the companies is a testament to the feedstock flexibility and efficiency of MSC™.


“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Crop Energies and Ensus UK for our first MSC installation with wheat as the main feedstock,” said Neal Jakel, President of FQT. “Our MSC technology has a proven track record in delivering high-quality animal feed solutions, and this project marks our entry into the UK and European markets for the technology.”

FQT’s patented MSC™ technology seamlessly integrates into Ensus UK Limited’s existing biofuel operations, allowing for the efficient production of a higher-value protein-enriched animal feed co-product. Beyond corn and wheat, FQT’s MSC system can work with a variety of feedstocks including sorghum blends.

FQT has 11 MSC systems in operation worldwide with one additional system currently under construction and others in engineering phases. FQT has completed preliminary engineering for the Ensus system and will begin full-scale detail engineering and equipment procurement this month.

About Fluid Quip Technologies: Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT) is a global leader in providing proprietary technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries. FQT’s innovative solutions enhance grain-to-ethanol dry grind processes, create alternative feed products, and cater to the growing demand for carbohydrate feedstocks in the biochemical market.

Follow Fluid Quip Technologies: Website: www.fluidquiptechnologies.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/fluidquiptechnologies Twitter: www.twitter.com/fluidquiptech Facebook: www.facebook.com/fluidquiptech

Contacts

Michael Franko | Vice President | +1 319-320-7709 | mfranko@fluidquiptechnologies.com

Articoli correlati

Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Grocery-Anchored Real Estate Portfolio of x+bricks Group in Transaction Valued at Over EUR 1 Billion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Slate increases its portfolio of high-quality, stabilized real estate assets in Europe and ascends to one of the leading...
Continua a leggere

Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financial Highlights: Q223 consolidated revenue US$104.18 million, compared with US$216.70 million in the year-ago quarter Q223 consolidated net income US$13.98 million;...
Continua a leggere

ICL Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers sales of $1.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $441 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% and diluted earnings per...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php