Fluid Quip Technologies to Supply World’s First Wheat-Based MSC Protein System

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT), a global leader in advanced biofuel, biochemical, and innovative co-product technologies, announced today that it will provide the world’s first wheat-based Maximized Stillage Co-products™ (MSC™) system, to Ensus UK Limited’s ethanol facility in Teesside, a subsidiary of Crop Energies AG. The agreement between the companies is a testament to the feedstock flexibility and efficiency of MSC™.





“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Crop Energies and Ensus UK for our first MSC installation with wheat as the main feedstock,” said Neal Jakel, President of FQT. “Our MSC technology has a proven track record in delivering high-quality animal feed solutions, and this project marks our entry into the UK and European markets for the technology.”

FQT’s patented MSC™ technology seamlessly integrates into Ensus UK Limited’s existing biofuel operations, allowing for the efficient production of a higher-value protein-enriched animal feed co-product. Beyond corn and wheat, FQT’s MSC system can work with a variety of feedstocks including sorghum blends.

FQT has 11 MSC systems in operation worldwide with one additional system currently under construction and others in engineering phases. FQT has completed preliminary engineering for the Ensus system and will begin full-scale detail engineering and equipment procurement this month.

About Fluid Quip Technologies: Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT) is a global leader in providing proprietary technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries. FQT’s innovative solutions enhance grain-to-ethanol dry grind processes, create alternative feed products, and cater to the growing demand for carbohydrate feedstocks in the biochemical market.

