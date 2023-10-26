Flueid Welcomes Industry Leader Cheryl Baillis to Board of Directors

Flueid appoints industry veteran Cheryl Baillis to its Board of Directors, bringing her deep industry experience, along with operational and executive leadership skills to the company

Baillis’ expertise in title and settlement services coupled with her innovative nature align with Flueid’s vision and values as the company revolutionizes the real estate life cycle with its VOT™ (Verification of Title™) solutions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flueid, the leading technology company using data and intelligence to fuel VOT (Verification of Title) across the real estate life cycle, today announced it has named industry leader Cheryl Baillis to its Board of Directors.





One of the most respected voices in title and settlement services, Baillis has held multiple executive management roles across leading real estate industry companies, including Zillow and First American, among others. During her more than 20-year career, Baillis has built her reputation as a strong, effective operator, relationship manager and results-focused leader who can expertly identify gaps and build digital solutions that create value aligned to Flueid’s mission: transparency, a simplified closing process and streamlined customer experience.

“Throughout my career, one of my main focuses has been to advance technology around data sources and tools to empower industry teams while also improving the closing experience for all parties of the transaction,” said Baillis. “Flueid’s team consists of like-minded technologists and industry experts who recognize that title data can drive efficiency and reduce risk in the transaction. More importantly, their passion and intention to better this industry are evident, reiterating we are all working to streamline real estate processes with VOT, while advancing privacy standards.”

Flueid aims to bring the power of title data and intelligence across all teams through integrated workflows and seamless end-to-end closing process with its VOT products. Built from the company’s patented title data and decisioning platform, Flueid Decision®, VOT solutions are organized into two main categories depending on where they are used in the transaction flow: TitleCheck® solutions for mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals, among others, and TitleDecision™ products for title producers. Designed as complementary tools, these solutions offer data-driven insights on the condition of title at critical decision-making steps within their respective user’s workflows.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Cheryl on to our Board of Directors as a vast source of industry expertise and a new, fresh perspective as an operator and technologist,” said Peter Bowman, CEO & Co-Founder, Flueid. “At Flueid, we foster an environment where people are empowered to ask why and challenge viewpoints with respect, and in Cheryl, we found someone who asked the right questions from day one to accelerate our journey heading into 2024 and beyond. I am excited to see Flueid grow even more with the powerful addition of her voice.”

Baillis holds a Master of Business Administration from Marylhurst University. To learn more about Flueid, its products, services or leadership team, please visit: https://www.flueid.com/.

About Flueid

Flueid provides VOT™ (Verification of Title™) solutions to real estate leaders to fuel streamlined transactions from start to finish. By revealing consumer and property insights upfront in every provider’s process, we compress transaction timelines, optimize workflows, avoid costly delays and ultimately, improve the consumer journey. A real estate transaction Fueled by Flueid™ allows lenders, title providers, servicers, platform providers, fintechs, proptechs and more to confidently integrate their workflows with a platform built on title underwriter-approved logic, rule sets, best practices, robust data sets and industry experience. That’s because we have a deep respect and commitment to the proven procedures and guidelines of the title process to help protect the consumer and their financial future. Yesterday’s technology will not solve tomorrow’s problems. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com/.

