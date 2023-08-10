Flueid Announces Series B1 Bringing Total Round to $32.5 Million to Fuel Product Expansion & Enable the Verification of Title Across the Real Estate Life Cycle

Funding will support the continued growth of the company’s patented platform and associated Verification of Title (VOT) solutions

Returning investor Aquiline Technology Growth led the round, backing Flueid’s vision of VOT as the next phase of the title industry’s digital transformation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flueid, the leading technology company using data and intelligence to fuel the Verification of Title (VOT) across the real estate life cycle, today announced it has closed an additional $12.5 million in financing to add to its $20 million raise announced in October 2022. This includes a $10 million Series B1 raise and $2.5 million in debt financing from Eastward Capital Partners, LLC. The B1 round was led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) and included participation from Commerce Ventures, both of which contributed to Flueid’s Series A and Series B.









Flueid believes in leveraging available data to enhance transparency and integration across the real estate life cycle and achieve the sought-after goal of a more streamlined process. The company’s focus specifically lies in developing products and solutions that seamlessly incorporate title data and intelligence into all workflows, teams, and transaction types within the ecosystem. This effectively enables a new verification category, known as VOT or the Verification of Title, for the industry.

“We’ve been on this journey since our company’s founding and see VOT as a bigger category and mechanism to bring title data upstream for a more integrated and transparent experience,” said Peter Bowman, Co-Founder & CEO of Flueid. “Most importantly, VOT focuses the innovation dialogue on how title intelligence can be used prescriptively across the entire real estate life cycle to effectuate change and transform workflows in ways more meaningful than simply delivering a faster title commitment. This funding will further propel our platform’s substantial growth over the past two years to provide comprehensive backing to the VOT vision and make this innovative category a reality.”

Since its launch in 2020, Flueid’s been scaling its proprietary Flueid Decision platform with products and solutions to fuel VOT across the full real estate life cycle. This includes adding loss mitigation and loan modification to the platform’s decisioning capabilities, alongside refinance, home equity and purchase, as well as adding VOT products to support the workflows of real estate professionals, mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, title agents and title underwriters, among others.

Additionally, the company integrated the platform with two prominent point of sale (POS) and loan origination systems (LOS), enabling mortgage lenders and credit unions processing refinances and HELOCs to seamlessly conduct title checks and verifications at the onset of the loan origination process. This helps them identify and prioritize opportunities that can close on an accelerated timeline.

The Series B1 funding will further propel these advancements by incorporating additional integrations, refining Flueid’s purchase solution, and introducing default and capital markets offerings to market to comprehensively round out the company’s VOT solutions suite.

“Flueid’s pace of product development and ability to execute strategically has continued to impress us since our initial investment in 2020,” said Max Chee, Head of Aquiline Technology Growth. “They’ve not only advanced their vision for an all-new VOT category but have delivered and continue scaling a comprehensive platform and set of products to make it a reality. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

To learn more about the company, its VOT solutions, or leadership team, please visit: https://www.flueid.com/.

About Flueid

Flueid provides Verification of Title (VOT) solutions to real estate leaders to fuel streamlined transactions from start to finish. By revealing consumer and property insights upfront in every provider’s process, we compress transaction timelines, optimize workflows, avoid costly delays and ultimately, improve the consumer journey. A real estate transaction Fueled by Flueid™ allows lenders, title providers, servicers, platform providers, fintechs, proptechs and more to confidently integrate their workflows with a platform built on title underwriter-approved logic, rule sets, best practices, robust data sets and industry experience. That’s because we have a deep respect and commitment to the proven procedures and guidelines of the title process to help protect the consumer and their financial future. Yesterday’s technology will not solve tomorrow’s problems. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com/.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit http://www.aquiline.com.

About Commerce Ventures

Commerce Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in commerce infrastructure technology, primarily in FinTech and Retail Tech. Commerce Ventures has invested in over one hundred portfolio companies since its launch, including category leaders like Bill.com, Marqeta, MX, Narvar, and RetailNext. For more information, visit commerce.vc.

About Eastward Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 1994, Eastward Capital is one of the oldest and most experienced providers of private debt to venture sponsored companies. Since its inception, Eastward has provided financing solutions to more than 250 companies across industries including Software, Communications, Healthcare Technology, Business Services and New Media. Eastward Capital Partners is based in West Newton, Massachusetts.

Contacts

Flueid:

Liz Lilly, Vice President of Marketing



& Communications



Elizabeth.Lilly@Flueid.com

(737) 703-3578

Commerce Ventures:

Claire Jacobs



Content & Community Manager



claire@commerce.vc

Aquiline:

Maria Gonzalez



Senior Vice President, Financial Communications



mjgonzalez@prosek.com