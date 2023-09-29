Flowspace’s Next-Generation Transportation Management System Powers Resilience and Reliability for Merchants During the $1.5T Peak Shopping Season

Automatic Rate Shopping and Carrier Diversification Mitigates Risk, Ensures Shipping and Delivery Efficiency and Optimization

Flowspace’s TMS empowers merchants with the flexibility needed to mitigate risk and maximize efficiency this peak season. The system is embedded within Flowspace’s OmniFlow software platform, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline and optimize fulfillment for omnichannel brands.

With the Flowspace TMS, merchants can automatically rate-shop across multiple carriers to select the best, most cost-effective shipping options for their products. The system offers merchants access to a range of national, regional, and international carriers.

Ecommerce sales are projected to grow more than 10 percent year-over-year, reaching between $278 billion and $284 billion, according to Deloitte, and brands – particularly those in categories that generate the majority of their revenue in Q4, like consumer electronics, apparel, and toys – are under pressure to meet consumer demands for fast, efficient delivery.

“Over-reliance on a single carrier, especially during peak season price increases and volume surges, creates risk for merchants,” said Frank Garcia, SVP Operations, Flowspace. “With access to a variety of trusted partners, including regional and international carriers, Flowspace ensures merchants remain well-positioned to ensure efficient, reliable last-mile delivery, while effectively managing potential delays and disruptions.”

The Flowspace TMS allows for easy customization based on individual brands’ needs and preferences, enabling merchants to set rules for preferred carriers and exclude those that may extend delivery timelines or increase costs. With connectivity across a broad network of carriers, partners, and fulfillment locations, Flowspace enables merchants to alleviate potential threats, avoid costly delays, and maintain their reputation for reliability.

In addition, FlowspaceAI for Freight, a concierge tool within the TMS, further improves efficiencies for merchants booking freight. The tool instantly adds booking date confirmations to orders and generates and attaches appropriate documentation, eliminating many of the tedious, time-consuming processes involved in transportation and freight management while improving workflows on behalf of merchants.

Flowspace is recognized across the industry as a leading provider of fulfillment software and services. The company was recently named Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year within the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, acknowledged for its ability to power best-in-class fulfillment for hundreds of omnichannel brands. It was also named Organization of the Year within the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service awards program.

Flowspace is trusted by hundreds of brands to enable efficient, reliable omnichannel fulfillment from any source, to any end customer. Its open platform is equipped to integrate with systems, channels, and partners across the retail ecosystem, including direct to consumer (DTC) storefronts, third-party marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retailers, and beyond.

Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. Its OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment across multiple locations.

Centralizing omnichannel visibility and reporting in a single dashboard, Flowspace empowers brands operating any configuration of locations with the data needed to manage fulfillment from anywhere. Its flexible, distributed network of +150 fulfillment locations enable merchants to expand or enhance existing networks, while ensuring best-in-class fulfillment execution.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

Recognized for its ability to reduce retailers’ environmental impacts, Flowspace was awarded the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award and its Network Optimization offering was named Sustainability Service of the Year in 2021 and 2023. The company is recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Green Technology Partner.

