Flowspace Elevates Karen Chao to Chief Product Officer; Celebrates 2023 Awards and Accolades

Chao leads Flowspace’s excellence in supply chain software, recognized with awards for technology, fulfillment solutions, and sustainability

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowspace, the software platform and distribution network powering independent fulfillment, has promoted Karen Chao to Chief Product Officer. Chao has led the development of Flowspace’s award-winning software platform since joining the organization in 2022.





Since joining Flowspace as Vice President of Product, Chao has been instrumental in shaping the company’s product vision and strategy. Chao has been pivotal to the organization’s recent launches such as FlowspaceAI, a groundbreaking AI-powered concierge tool for supply chain management, as well as significant updates to its OmniFlow software. These advancements have streamlined operations for Flowspace clients and solidified the company’s position at the forefront of supply chain technology advancements.

Under Chao’s leadership, Flowspace’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric product development garnered industry-wide recognition throughout 2023. The company has been honored with several prestigious awards and accolades, lauded for advancements in technology, fulfillment solutions, and sustainability, including:

“Karen’s promotion to Chief Product Officer is a testament to her remarkable impact on our product development and overall business strategy,” said Ben Eachus, co-founder and CEO, Flowspace. “Her leadership has been essential in advancing our technology offerings, culminating in an award-winning suite of solutions that empower brands with unprecedented efficiency and insights. Under Karen’s direction, Flowspace will continue to lead and redefine the ecommerce fulfillment landscape.”

Chao’s leadership has revolutionized AI-powered data analysis and process automation within the Flowspace platform, resulting in better forecasting, inventory management, and overall operational efficiency. These improvements have resulted in tangible benefits for the business, including reduced time spent on manual analysis, minimized errors, and optimized inventory management, all contributing to improved business performance and customer satisfaction​​.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Product Officer at such a pivotal time for Flowspace,” says Chao. “The opportunity to drive product innovation that directly impacts and elevates the ecommerce and supply chain sectors is incredibly motivating. I look forward to continuing our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the complex needs of modern merchants and their customers.”

Flowspace OmniFlow software is integrated within a network of more than 150 fulfillment locations nationwide, adopted by leading brands to power their modern commerce operations. The company is trusted by more than 500 brands to power fast, affordable, omnichannel fulfillment.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is the software platform and distribution network powering independent fulfillment.

The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize omnichannel fulfillment, from any location to any end customer. The technology is integrated within a flexible network of +150 fulfillment locations nationwide and adopted by hundreds of leading brands to power their modern commerce operations, enabling prompt, reliable fulfillment across channels.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020. More information can be found at www.flow.space.

Contacts

Allison Champion



allison@flow.space