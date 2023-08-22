Flowspace Elevates Executives to Key Roles Leading Supply Chain SaaS and Fulfillment Operations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowspace, the platform powering independent fulfillment, announced today key executive promotions that further its continued acceleration in best-in-class supply chain software and solutions for the enterprise.





Anne Hallock has been named Chief Revenue Officer overseeing Sales, Marketing, and technology commercialization. Hallock previously served as SVP of Global Marketing at The Trade Desk (Nasdaq 100: TTD) through its IPO in 2016.

Frank Garcia has been named SVP, Operations, overseeing logistics network operations, client experience, and customer success. Garcia brings extensive logistics experience to the role, having served in client-side roles as Director of Supply Chain at Lakeshore Learning and supply chain-side roles at organizations including McMaster Carr and OceanX.

Sam Moses has been named SVP, Platform leading Enterprise and SaaS Sales following his successful tenure as co-founder and CEO of RetailOps, which Flowspace acquired earlier this year. Moses is an ecommerce veteran, having led technology efforts for DrJays before founding RetailOps in 2011.

Courtney Mohl has been named Vice President of Marketing, leading Flowspace’s growth marketing, branding, and thought leadership. Mohl served on The Trade Desk’s marketing team through its IPO, and led product marketing for Procore’s General Contractor Audience through its IPO in 2021 (NYSE: PCOR).

These leaders play a pivotal role in Flowspace’s go-to-market in the $4T retail industry. Flowspace’s award-winning supply chain software platform leverages rich data from brands and converts it into actionable insights that power decision-making and orchestration. The company’s nationwide network and stringent performance standards ensure best-in-class fulfillment execution, from any channel to any end customer. Brands that adopt Flowspace in their supply chain improve efficiencies throughout their organization.

“Flowspace has built the very best software and solutions for brands seeking to leverage their supply chain as a competitive advantage in today’s market. Bringing this offering to as many organizations as possible isn’t just a privilege, it’s a mandate –– because we know that today’s global supply chain is ever-changing,” said Flowspace co-founder and CEO Ben Eachus. “It’s with this challenge in mind that we’re thrilled to recognize these leaders in their new appointments. Our team, together, is truly more than the sum of its parts.”

Flowspace’s leading-edge software has been recognized by top independent analyst and management consulting firms for driving excellence across demand planning, order management, inventory optimization, and more.

Its open platform is equipped for interoperability with systems, channels, and partners across the retail ecosystem, including direct to consumer (DTC) storefronts, third-party marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retailers, and beyond. Most recently, Flowspace was named by TikTok as its US partner powering fulfillment for TikTok Shop. Flowspace is also the official fulfillment partner supporting Mirakl and the +300 retail marketplaces it enables.

Flowspace’s commitment to excellence has garnered accolades across the industry. The company was recently named Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year within the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, acknowledged for its ability to power best-in-class fulfillment for hundreds of omnichannel brands. It was also named Organization of the Year within the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service awards program.

Recognized for its ability to reduce retailers’ environmental impacts, Flowspace was awarded the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award and named Sustainability Service of the Year by Business Intelligence Group.

About Flowspace

Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. Its OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment across multiple locations.

Centralizing omnichannel visibility and reporting in a single dashboard, Flowspace empowers brands operating any configuration of locations with the data needed to manage fulfillment from anywhere. Its flexible, distributed network of +150 fulfillment locations enable merchants to expand or enhance existing networks, while ensuring best-in-class fulfillment execution.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

More information on Flowspace can be found at www.flow.space.

