FloWorks Acquires Assured Automation Representing FloWorks’ Third Acquisition in the Last 12 Months

ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FloWorks International LLC (“FloWorks”), a leading specialty distributor of critical flow control products and a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”) portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Assured Automation LLC (“Assured Automation” or the “Company”).





Headquartered in Roselle, NJ, Assured Automation is a distributor of valve automation and flow meter products serving a broad customer base across diverse end markets through its e-commerce platforms: assuredautomation.com and flows.com.

Scott Jackson, CEO of FloWorks, said, “William Farrell and his team have created an amazing online experience for their customers to seamlessly source flow control products resulting in long term growth. We are excited for FloWorks to add this capability to its set of solutions for customers and look forward to partnering with William and the rest of the Assured Automation team to support the company in its next stage of growth.”

William Farrell, Founder of Assured Automation, said, “We are excited to join the FloWorks platform. FloWorks is an excellent cultural fit, and we are excited to leverage the breadth of resources FloWorks provides.”

Assured Automation represents the third acquisition completed by FloWorks in the last twelve months. In December 2023, FloWorks acquired Simtech Industrial Products LLC (“Simtech”), a distributor of thermoplastic flow control products. In February 2024, FloWorks acquired AWC’s Process Solutions Division, a Canadian distributor of pumps, valves, and other rotating equipment, in a corporate carveout transaction.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor to FloWorks and Wynnchurch.

About FloWorks:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, FloWorks is a leading specialty distributor of critical flow control products and provider of tailored technical solutions for MRO-focused applications. The Company serves customers across chemicals, downstream refining & renewables, high purity & sanitary, and other industrial end markets. FloWorks’ product categories include valves & automation, corrosion resistant flow control, rotating equipment, flanges, filters & purifiers, and instrumentation. For more information, please visit: www.gofloworks.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

