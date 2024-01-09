Floors Conquered, Chores Defeated: Tineco’s SWITCH S7 Revolutionizes Whole-House Cleaning at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, is taking advantage of its presence at CES to unveil its new product: the SWITCH S7 and three new features.









The SWITCH S7 is the perfect combination of a vacuum cleaner and a mop, a true all-in-one. With this new product, the brand is expanding its offering to offer a complete all-in-one pack that can clean the entire house and all floors. It will be available in late March/early April on the Tineco website and on Amazon.

The unique design of the SWITCH S7 allows it to be used not only as a powerful vacuum cleaner, but also as a stick vacuum or hand vacuum, by simply flipping the SWITCH Pro motor from one to the other. Equipped with the all-new FlashDry system, it heats up to 450W, allowing the brush to dry and disinfect in 5 minutes. In addition, the device is equipped with the all-new Pouch Cell battery, which guarantees a three-year lifespan. All functional wishes are fulfilled with the SWITCH S7.

This new home cleaning solution tackles all surfaces in the home, allowing you to vacuum and mop in one step, for a significant time saving and deep cleaning.

Features of the Switch S7

FlashDry system for deep cleaning and complete drying in a single press.

for deep cleaning and complete drying in a single press. Pouch Cell battery – the device is equipped with this innovation, which increases the battery life by 3 times.

– the device is equipped with this innovation, which increases the battery life by 3 times. MHCBS™Technology guarantees impeccable floors. This technology efficiently recycles dirty water using a brush scraper, continuously washing and rinsing the device with clean water at a constant speed of 450 rotations per minute (RPM).

guarantees impeccable floors. This technology efficiently recycles dirty water using a brush scraper, continuously washing and rinsing the device with clean water at a constant speed of 450 rotations per minute (RPM). ZeroTangle brush reduces 99.99% of tangled hair and/or fur, providing unobstructed suction.

brush reduces 99.99% of tangled hair and/or fur, providing unobstructed suction. PureCyclone system (5-level filtration system) filters out 99.97% of dust particles smaller than 0.3 ㎛ and effectively separates air from dust for long-lasting, powerful suction.

(5-level filtration system) filters out 99.97% of dust particles smaller than 0.3 ㎛ and effectively separates air from dust for long-lasting, powerful suction. SmoothPower system – self-propelled, for effortless handling of the vacuum cleaner.

– self-propelled, for effortless handling of the vacuum cleaner. Dual-sided edge cleaning – the Switch S7 head reaches up to 0.20 inches on both sides.

– the Switch S7 head reaches up to 0.20 inches on both sides. LED headlight that illuminates all the dirt.

The Tineco Switch S7 will be available for purchase from late March to early April for €899 on the Tineco website and on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

