FlooidCX Corporation (OTC: FLCX) dba/ Quantum Energy Corporation Announces Manufacturing Lead and New Florida Offices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Energy Corporation (OTC PINK: FLCX, QREE), (“Quantum” or “FLCX”), a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for fully distributed electrical energy, owned and for use by the consumer, today announces the hiring of Timothy Fielding as Vice President – Manufacturing and new Tampa, Florida, offices.

The Company is proud to announce the hiring of Timothy Fielding, as VP of manufacturing for the Company. Mr. Fielding will be based out of the Company’s Tampa Florida offices beginning February 1 of this year.

Mr. Fielding’s responsibilities include the United States and the Company’s manufacturing efforts in St. Louis, Missouri, southeastern Michigan, and the State of Washington. Mr. Fielding will also head up expansion in the Midwest, and in the southern United States.

“Tim Fielding provides Quantum with a 40 years’ seasoned executive, that is a unique blend of a skilled electrical engineer, the hands-on experience of a master electrician, and significant 8 figure sales experience within the energy market,” said Dennis M. Danzik, President and Executive Chairman. “As an administrative team, Bill Hinz, Craig Kitchen and I, along with the rest of our executive committee, have searched for over a year and a half to fill this key executive and leadership position. With Tim we have found that perfect combination of formal training, hands on work ethic, and business experience,” added Danzik.

Mr. Fielding’s first assignment is to establish Quantum offices in the Tampa, Florida, market, which is scheduled to open February 1 of this year.

Mr. Fielding will oversee Quantum’s photovoltaic manufacturing processes, as well as its photonic lighting, and certain segments and assemblies of the Company’s Photon Engine manufacturing.

For further information about this exciting change, please contact Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A., at the below methods of contact.

About FlooidCX Corp. dba/ Quantum Energy Corporation FLCX

Quantum Energy is the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems ™ for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum’s unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power ™ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

