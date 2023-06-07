FLOLiO Unveils PerxPal: the First Token-gated Cashback Platform Bridging web2 and web3

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLOLiO, a digital pioneer dedicated to bridging web2 and web3, announced today the launch of its newest product: PerxPal. In a bold move, PerxPal aims to be a transformative platform within the online shopping landscape by creating a network where consumers can earn CashBack from leading brands in varying industries, while also creating additional token-gated “PERX” or rewards by validating ownership of NFTs and other digital assets.

“FLOLiO’s mission is to develop and deliver products that create synergy from web2 to web3,” says CFO Mikhail Reznik. “PerxPal is not just a step, but a giant leap in that direction. We’re pioneering an entirely new way to engage with brands through the best aspects of web3.”

Setting a new standard, PerxPal is the first platform of its kind to offer these types of token-gated rewards. This enables consumers to unlock superior rewards, enhancing their shopping experience and adding substantial value to owning certain digital assets or collectibles.

Reznik went on to say, “We’ve spent the last year really listening. There is so much focus and exploration on how NFT Projects can create more utility for their token holders other than just ‘All NFTs Go Up’ but most of the attempts to create these added benefits haven’t gone well. On the other hand, the biggest brands in the world are trying to find the best ways to enter the web3 space and again, there’s been a lot more failures than successes. PerxPal is a great start for both of these stakeholders. PerxPal creates added utility for all the token holders by simply putting more money in their pockets on everyday shopping, and it allows the brands to interact with these consumers like never before.”

Interested users can sign up for PerxPal for no cost and start shopping at top brands and begin earning CashBack immediately.

About FLOLiO

FLOLiO is a trailblazer in web3, delivering innovative solutions that bridge the web2 to web3 gap. FLOLiO’s first consumer product was a portfolio management solution that is still utilized by many consumers today but the announcement of PerxPal comes with it a much broader target audience. FLOLiO also offers a robust suite of business tools providing advanced analytics, on-chain attribution tracking, and a cutting-edge web3 performance marketing platform that allows companies to manage, track and reward affiliates for driving any type of on-chain behavior. FLOLiO is truly making great strides at connecting web2 to web3.

