FLOLiO Announces $1,000 Scholarship to Empower Future Innovators

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLOLiO, a pioneering force in Web3 marketing and NFT ecosystems, is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural $1,000 scholarship program. This initiative underscores FLOLiO’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and thought leaders by providing financial assistance to aspiring students who demonstrate exceptional potential and dedication.

The scholarship aims to empower students pursuing their education while fostering creativity and innovation in alignment with FLOLiO’s ethos of pushing the boundaries of technology and marketing in Web3. Open to students across disciplines, the scholarship reflects FLOLiO’s dedication to catalyzing positive change and progress.

“As a company that thrives on innovation and creativity, FLOLiO is excited to give back to the community that fuels our growth,” said Mikhail Reznik, Co-Founder of FLOLiO. “We believe that by supporting aspiring minds, we can contribute to a brighter future where technology and imagination converge to continually re-define the emerging Web3 landscapes.”

Applicants for the scholarship are invited to submit their entries before the October 31st deadline. The selection process will take place in the following month, with the chosen recipient announced soon thereafter. FLOLiO’s scholarship committee will assess each submission based on merit, creativity, and the potential for impact in respective fields.

FLOLiO’s pursuit of excellence is not limited to its groundbreaking achievements in Web3 marketing. The company has consistently pushed boundaries with platforms such as PerxPal, the innovative token-gated CashBack platform that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3.

For more information about the FLOLiO $1,000 scholarship and to apply, please visit https://flolio.com/resources/scholarship.

About FLOLiO

FLOLiO is a trailblazer in web3, delivering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between web2 and web3. With cutting-edge attribution tracking technology and advanced AI solutions like CLiO, FLOLiO empowers projects to optimize their marketing strategies and achieve unprecedented levels of success. Learn more at flolio.com.

Kevin Shannon



kevin.shannon@flolio.com