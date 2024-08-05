Flock Freight Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award from Business Intelligence Group

ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flock Freight is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as a winner in the 2024 Sustainability Awards. This reputable award, hosted by Business Intelligence Group, honors organizations worldwide that have made sustainability a core part of their business practices.





Flock’s Shared Truckload service, FlockDirect®, was recognized as Sustainability Service of the Year. They were awarded an Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group in 2023 and 2024 for their patented freight pooling technology, which finds and fills trucks’ empty spaces and puts freight on the most efficient routes.

“Every time we pool freight and fill a truck, we prove that reducing emissions isn’t a zero sum game. It’s a win-win-win for our customers, our carriers, and the environment.” – Oren Zasklansky, CEO at Flock Freight. “Our mission at Flock is to optimize the world’s transportation resources so that we can reduce costs for shippers, increase income for carriers, and decrease freight emissions.”

“Forget greenwashing – at Flock Freight, they have put sustainability at the heart of everything they do,” declared Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. “Their innovative use of technology to optimize empty space in trucks and reduce emissions is a leading example of how businesses can make a significant impact in the near term.”

In its ninth year, this annual program honors organizations, products, people and initiatives across industries that have prioritized sustainability as a core element of their business practices. From for-profit companies to non-profit organizations, entries of all sizes were submitted, highlighting the dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation across the globe.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight’s guaranteed, terminal-free Shared Truckload option, FlockDirect®, eliminates the hassles of the hub-and-spoke freight shipping model and fills the empty space on trucks. Using patented technology that matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, Flock finds the best options to pool freight among billions of possible combinations. Shipments stay safe in a single truck, driven by a single driver, all the way to their destination allowing shippers to only pay for the space they need and enabling carriers to earn more from every linear foot of capacity — all while slashing carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional shipping methods. As one of the only Certified B Corporations in the freight industry, we evaluate our environmental, social, and governance policies and practices regularly. Sustainability isn’t an add-on at Flock, it’s a part of our DNA.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, real business executives with experience and knowledge across industries judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Sophia Parks



press@flockfreight.com