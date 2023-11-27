Flock Freight® Named to the 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index

Ranked among the top 1,000 U.S. companies for surpassing best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility

ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flock Freight®, the only FreightTech company creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain by pooling freight at scale, is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek’s Excellence 1000 Index. This comprehensive index recognizes companies spanning over 25 industries and 100 categories, who have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.





“Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. “The Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run regarding safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal is to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms living up to the highest standards.”

“We are honored by Flock Freight’s inclusion in Newsweek’s inaugural Excellence 1000 Index. This recognition reinforces our commitment to ensuring social responsibility and ethical standards are an inherent part of our business operations,” said Oren Zaslansky, Founder and CEO at Flock Freight. “Through our unique position as the sole FreightTech company utilizing our FlockDirect solution to find and fill empty spaces on trucks, we’ve created a win-win-win scenario. We believe in moving more than just goods — we’re moving towards a future where shippers save money by not paying to ship air, carriers can earn more per haul, and our commitment to sustainability drives us forward in reshaping an industry long overdue for innovation.”

To build the first Excellence 1000 Index, Newsweek partnered with Best Practice Institute to analyze over half a million data points and develop a proprietary scoring system to measure financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility. Companies were assessed on critical criteria, including:

Employee Rating : How employees perceive their employer.

: How employees perceive their employer. Customer Rating : How customers view its products, services, and ethics.

: How customers view its products, services, and ethics. ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact : An analysis of the company’s environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint.

: An analysis of the company’s environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint. ISO Standards Adherence : Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

: Compliance with international quality and safety standards. R&D Spending : Investment in innovation and the future.

: Investment in innovation and the future. Global Compact Status : Alignment with the UN’s principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

: Alignment with the UN’s principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. BBB Rating & Accreditation (for small companies ): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau’s standards.

): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau’s standards. Number of Customer Complaints: A transparent look at customer grievances, shedding light on a corporation’s commitment to rectification and improvement.

“Celebrating ethical corporations is essential in an age where corporate scandals and unethical practices dominate headlines. These corporations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that running a successful business does not have to come at the expense of ethical integrity,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “They serve as role models for other companies, inspiring them to adopt similar practices and promoting a sense of accountability in the corporate world. By celebrating these ethical corporations, we can encourage others to follow in their footsteps and work towards a more just and sustainable business landscape.”

About Flock Freight

Founded in 2015, Flock Freight is a FreightTech company reinventing the supply chain through smarter, more sustainable shipping solutions. By leveraging its patented technology, Flock Freight matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight at scale among billions of possible combinations. As one of the first freight shipping companies to earn a B Corporation certification, Flock Freight’s solutions for moving fuller trucks on optimized routes results in reduced carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional shipping methods. Flock Freight was recently recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies in the World and as a CNBC Disruptor 50. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit flockfreight.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership development center, think tank, product development incubator, solutions provider, peer network, research institute, and online learning portal with over 10,000 corporate and individual learning members worldwide. BPI’s subscriber base includes over 42,000 managers, coaches, directors, VPs, SVPs, and C-suite Executives at Fortune 500 and Global 1000 organizations worldwide.

Contacts

Flock Freight | press@flockfreight.com