FlightSimExpo Lands in Houston on June 23-25

With 70+ exhibitors including Microsoft Flight Simulator, X-Plane, Gleim Aviation, Thrustmaster, FLYING Magazine, and more, FlightSimExpo is North America’s biggest home flight simulation gathering.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fsexpo–Over 2,000 attendees are expected to participate in FlightSimExpo, one of the world’s largest dedicated flight simulation events. Held across two locations near Houston’s Hobby Airport on June 23-25, FlightSimExpo offers flight simulation fans the chance to interact with developers, try out the latest hardware and software, and meet fellow enthusiasts.

FlightSimExpo is open to the public and welcomes flight simmers, pilots, and enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. The event is designed to inspire the next generation of pilots and showcase better tools and training techniques for those pursuing flight training.

“The show is open to anyone, not just pilots,” says event organizer Evan Reiter, himself an airline pilot who used simulation throughout his initial training. “That said, those thinking of flying recreationally or professionally will have plenty to gain by better leveraging technology like this throughout their flight training.”

The event kicks off on Friday, June 23 at the DoubleTree Houston Hobby with a series of product announcements and reveals from flight simulation’s biggest developers.

On Saturday and Sunday, the event shifts to the Lone Star Flight Museum, a 15-minute drive from the DoubleTree and Hobby Airport. Nestled amongst warbirds, fighter jets, and drones, attendees will find hands-on exhibits where they can try the latest in flight simulation software and hardware. Speaker rooms will feature how-to seminars and educational discussions throughout the weekend, and event tours and “getting started” presentations will be available to help newcomers find their wings.

Event details and registration information are available at www.flightsimexpo.com. In-person registration options start at $50. For those traveling to Houston, discounts are available on airfare, hotels, rental cars, and parking.

Can’t make it to Houston? Online registration is available for just $15 and provides full access to livestreams from the event.

FlightSimExpo is organized by Flight Simulation Association, a community-driven organization of developers, simmers, and real-world pilots working to make it easier to get started in home flight simulation. Join the community today to access resources, learning content, webinars, and discounts on top add-ons and simulation hardware.

