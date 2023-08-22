Flexible Transport Networks are Vital for 5G Innovation and Performance

New 5G Americas white paper explores the current landscape, ongoing work, and future of 5G transport networks

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Along with core and radio access networks (RAN), xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul, backhaul) transport networks are a key component of a cellular wireless network. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, announced a new white paper titled, “Transport Networks for 5G” which delves into the present transport network landscape, explores ongoing work, and envisions the future of 5G transport networks.





Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas said, “5G network operators are continually improving 5G transport networks making them more adaptable, secure, and flexible to meet increasing demands. Future-proofing the 5G transport network is paramount to advancing 5G and beyond.”

“Transport Networks for 5G” examines characteristics shaping 5G transport networks that have been increasing with bandwidth demands, driving the need for continuous backhaul capacity and the necessity for flexible, scalable solutions. Current efforts focus on cloud-based RAN connectivity, network-based timing and synchronization, and end-to-end network slices. Future work will center on enhancing transport network security and addressing the influence of the metaverse and immersive applications.

Key topics surrounding 5G transport networks in this 5G Americas white paper include:

5G deployment and the xHaul transport network

Advancements in 5G RAN technologies

Continued usage of microwave spectrum

Ethernet-based fronthaul interfaces

Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB) in 5G

5G standalone split CU/DU architectures

Increased deployment of virtualized RAN

Network timing, frequency, and phase synchronization challenges for vRAN

Evolution of cell sites

5G deployment, and wireline and wireless convergence

5G deployment and sustainability

According to David Krauss, Principal Network Architect at Ciena, “5G’s evolution toward open architectures, diverse network slicing, and precise timing and synchronization demands robust transport networks as the bedrock of innovation and performance. New transport technology capabilities help pave the path to a connected future, where seamless connectivity and intelligent distribution unlock the true potential of 5G.”

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Rogers Communications, Samsung, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM.

