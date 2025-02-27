Flexa Launches Tap to Pay for Crypto Transactions, Introducing the First NFC-Based Hardware Wallet Payments for Retail

For the first time, users can pay with crypto at retail locations using NFC-enabled hardware wallets—with no mobile device required.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, the leading provider of pure-digital payments, is today introducing Tap to Pay support for cryptocurrency transactions, becoming the first digital currency acceptance platform to enable direct blockchain payments via NFC-enabled hardware wallets. This marks a major step in digital asset usability, allowing in-person transactions without the need for a mobile phone or internet connection.

Launching with support for hardware wallets like Burner, this system enables users to sign and transmit cryptocurrency transactions directly at the point-of-sale. These wallets function like contactless payment cards, but securely process blockchain transactions instead of traditional credit and debit payments.

“Flexa is resolutely dedicated to making paying with digital currency easier, safer, and faster than using a credit or debit card,” said Trevor Filter, cofounder of Flexa. “By enabling the first NFC-based crypto payments directly from hardware wallets, we’re providing a better, more instant way to spend digital assets on the go.”

Users will enter their PIN on a Flexa-enabled point-of-sale device and tap their Burner card to sign a transaction, which is processed on the blockchain to authorize the payment. This provides a seamless experience comparable to tapping a traditional credit or debit card, but with the added security and decentralization of cryptocurrencies. Initially, this feature will be available to users with supported hardware wallets and at merchants using Flexa’s Point of Sale app for iPhone and Android devices, with adoption growing as merchant support expands. Later, Flexa will expand support to include offline payments from mobile wallets that embed the Flexa SDK.

Most cryptocurrency payments today rely on mobile phones and active internet connections, adding extra steps and delays at checkout. Flexa’s Tap to Pay experience eliminates that friction, streamlining the process while demonstrating the massive potential of NFC hardware wallets for real-world transactions. As new NFC-enabled wallets continue to emerge, this innovation lays the groundwork for broader adoption of crypto payments in retail.

“Burners epitomize speed and simplicity, and tap-to-pay payments at retail take that to the next level. Instead of scanning QR codes or fumbling with apps, users can just tap their Burner and go,” said Cameron Roberston, Founder and CEO at Arx Research. “Working with Flexa means we’re making crypto as easy to spend as cash—without sacrificing control or security."

Flexa’s Tap to Pay experience will be on display at the Digital Spenders Club booth at ETHDenver 2025, with widespread merchant availability coming via partner point-of-sale platforms later this year. While NFC-enabled contactless payments are well established in traditional finance, Flexa is the first to enable direct blockchain transactions through hardware wallets, marking a meaningful advancement in cryptocurrency’s integration with retail commerce.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with innovative tools for commerce. Flexa’s solutions enable the acceptance of digital assets across various points of sale, offering instant authorization, complete fraud resistance, and flexible payouts. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce.

Media Contacts:

Flexa

Email: press@flexa.co