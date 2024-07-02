FleetUp and RoadFlex’s Integrated Solution Delivers Modern Fuel Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#roadflex—FleetUp and RoadFlex, two leading providers of fleet management solutions, have individually built solutions that help fleets save time and money. The integration between these two industry leaders is an additional step in helping fleets achieve 360-degree vehicle data connectivity and leverage cutting-edge reporting and analytics.









Fuel fraud and theft accounts for over 10% of costs for businesses nationwide. If that is true for your fleet card spend, then how much money are you losing? With the new integration, you can eliminate the risk of fraudulent card purchases.

Together, the companies have automated fleet expense management and fuel management, from data collection to reporting. Fleet owners and administrators won’t have to worry about fraudulent purchases. Customers who use FleetUp and RoadFlex’s integrated solution will be able to streamline fleet operations through comprehensive fuel risk management, savings automation, and real-time vehicle analytics.

The RoadFlex software offers fleet managers complete visibility into every purchase, with customizable spending controls tailored to different employees and titles. For example, the fleet manager of a trucking company could set limits for different merchant categories that their drivers are allowed to spend on, as well as specific spending limits for each. If a driver tries to make a transaction outside of the spending limits or merchant categories, the transaction would be automatically blocked and the fleet manager would receive an alert in real-time.

The combined solution verifies purchases by ensuring the card is used by the appropriate employee and vehicle, while also blocking and flagging suspicious transactions for immediate review in real-time. This is done by combining real-time vehicle telematics data with level 3 fuel transaction data. Additionally, the combined solution blocks purchases that would exceed a vehicle’s fuel tank capacity and alerts fleet managers if the wrong fuel type is purchased for a specific vehicle.

“By integrating our fleet management platform with RoadFlex’s fuel management tools, we provide a comprehensive solution to prevent fuel fraud and streamline operations. FleetUp and RoadFlex are committed to delivering essential technology that helps users and their fleet operators stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market,” said Ezra Kwak, CEO of FleetUp.

“Connected fleet operations are more important than ever. An integration with FleetUp helps our mutual customers make more intelligent decisions. This is the new era of fleet automation. Customers save an average of over 10 hours weekly by automating fleet expense management and other administrative tasks,” said Dennis Chang, CEO of RoadFlex.

As the complexity of managing fleets increases, technological solutions will become increasingly important. That’s why solutions that streamline operations through automation and analytics – like FleetUp and RoadFlex’s automated fuel management offering – are rapidly becoming essential purchases.

About FleetUp

FleetUp’s leading Software-as-a-Service fleet and asset management solution gives operations limitless visibility. Powered by an all-in-one cloud mobility platform, FleetUp connects every asset, employee, and worksite. Customers achieve operational excellence through greater productivity, increased safety and security, and a reduced environmental impact. FleetUp generates real-time business insights for the companies that drive our economy. Founded in 2013, FleetUp is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Los Angeles, Mexico, and Chile.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fleet expense management and fuel card solutions. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

RoadFlex customers have seen average fuel savings of 11% annually. The solution delivers comprehensive fuel risk management and fuel tracking, along with actionable insights that customers can use to reduce their overall fleet costs significantly.

