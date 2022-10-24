<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022
Business Wire

FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Alissa Vickery, interim chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 825-9789, or for international callers (412) 317-5180. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 10172757. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com

Articoli correlati

The Hartford’s Small Commercial Digital Capabilities Consistently Rated Best In The Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fourth consecutive year, The Hartford has ranked No. 1 for digital capabilities in Keynova Group’s...
Continua a leggere

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Reports Composite Peptide Vaccines Generate Immune Responses to Both Influenza and Coronavirus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data presented at Infectious Disease Week 2022 BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC, a One Health...
Continua a leggere

Luna Appoints Eva Hartmann to Head of Human Resources

Business Wire Business Wire -
Incumbent Bill Van Anglen retiring ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EARNINGS--Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Hartford’s Small Commercial Digital Capabilities Consistently Rated Best In The Industry

Business Wire