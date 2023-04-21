<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3, 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Alissa Vickery, interim chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with first quarter results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 816-1384, or for international callers (412) 317-0477. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 10178259. The replay will be available through Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 165 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com

