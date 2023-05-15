Flatiron School Launches New Artificial Intelligence Training Programs

New programs designed to enable AI business transformation and unlock the full power of artificial intelligence (AI)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron School, a global provider of technical education, launched a portfolio of new artificial intelligence (AI) training programs designed to empower workforces with the expertise required to leverage powerful, emerging AI tools.

Leading the way with their new AI training programs, Flatiron School is building on their track record of high quality training that meets the industry’s evolving needs. The programs are all instructor-led for optimal learning experience and cover topics such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and data science.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving and for organizations across the globe it’s now a necessity to stay competitive. Through engaging lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on labs, learners will discover how to implement AI-driven solutions that have the potential to revolutionize their businesses,” said Pete Barth, Flatiron School Chief Product Officer.

Flatiron School’s new programs are designed based on feedback from Fortune 100 organizations and provide fluency as well as the latest AI skills to technical and non-technical learners alike. All programs can be tailored to fit the needs of any organization, such as incorporating specific industry examples, in-person or online instruction, and more immersive offerings. New programs include:

Detecting Cybersecurity Threats With AI. Learn how to protect and mitigate against emerging threats created by AI products. This four-hour program also covers natural language processing in threat intelligence as well as uncovering hidden patterns with machine learning.

Learn how to protect and mitigate against emerging threats created by AI products. This four-hour program also covers natural language processing in threat intelligence as well as uncovering hidden patterns with machine learning. Prompt Engineering Basics. Discover how to design, evaluate, and refine prompt solutions for ChatGPT. After eight hours, learners will have a deep understanding on how to get effective results from generative AI tools.

Discover how to design, evaluate, and refine prompt solutions for ChatGPT. After eight hours, learners will have a deep understanding on how to get effective results from generative AI tools. Build & Deploy AI Applications . Build and deploy an AI application, including data preprocessing, model development, and deployment. This 40-hour program also covers deep learning and natural language processing.

. Build and deploy an AI application, including data preprocessing, model development, and deployment. This 40-hour program also covers deep learning and natural language processing. AI Strategy for Business Leaders. Develop a baseline understanding of the concepts needed to move organizations towards AI adoption. During the 12-hour program, leaders will hear use cases in their functional areas as well as learn how to create persuasive presentations when advocating for AI throughout their departments.

“AI is transforming how organizations operate and provide services to their clients, creating the way for new opportunities and growth,” said Nancy Ziser, Flatiron School EVP Enterprise Partnerships. “Our new training programs will quickly give organizations the latest, cutting edge skills needed to thrive in the evolving AI landscape.”

To learn more about Flatiron School’s Enterprise AI programs, please click here.

Since 2012, Flatiron School has been a trusted solutions provider of high quality technical training to Fortune 100 clients across Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and UX / UI Product Design. Over the past decade, we’ve trained over 10,000 diverse learners from all walks of life. We help organizations save time and money, whether it’s recruiting quality tech talent, an unbiased assessment of talent’s aptitude and/or technical skills, onboarding new hires, upskilling existing talent, or anything in between.

For additional information, please visit flatironschool.com

