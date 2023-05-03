Flatiron Health Research Highlights Power of Real-World Oncology Data at ISPOR 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron Health is pleased to announce their presence at ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research 2023 Conference, held in Boston this May. A total of ten on-stage presentations and six research posters being presented at the conference highlight how innovations in oncology real-world data (RWD) continue to advance the discipline of real-world evidence (RWE) generation.

“Flatiron’s presence at ISPOR this year includes novel machine learning models to scale evidence generation, RWD use in value assessment and market access, fit-for-purpose data quality frameworks, and research on equitable healthcare access, including diversity in clinical research,” shares Javier Jimenez, Flatiron Health Chief Medical Officer. “We’re proud to continue using data for good to impact a wider spectrum of the oncology ecosystem and are excited to share the results of our work through research and live events presented at this year’s ISPOR conference.”

Research highlights include:

A poster presentation, included as a top 5% finalist for research presentation awards, discussing how practice level characteristics (i.e., case load, diversity, location, and clinical factors) can impact real-world overall survival among patients with multiple myeloma.

A podium presentation discussing the impact of neighborhood structural racism on the survival outcomes of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Do the Characteristics of the Site of Care Influence Outcomes? Associations between Community Practice-Level Characteristics and Real-World Overall Survival Among Patients with Multiple Myeloma



Recognized as Top 5% finalist for the Research Presentation Awards



Olivier Humblet, Yihua Zhao, Ivy Altomare, Maneet Kaur, Wendy Wang, Christopher Kim, Gilis Carrigan, Michael Kelsh



Abstract: RWD51



Date: Monday, 8 May 2023



Poster session time: 3:15 – 6:45 PM

Measures of Neighborhood Structural Racism and Overall Survival Among Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer



Podium Presentation



Harlan Pittell, Gregory S. Calip, Jenny S Guadamuz, Amy Pierre, Cleo Ryals



Abstract: P5



Date: Monday, 8 May 2023



Poster session time: 10:15 – 11:15 AM

Racialized Economic Segregation and Inequities in Survival Among Patients with Multiple Myeloma



Harlan Pittell, Jenny S Guadamuz, Maneet Kaur, Amy Pierre, Cleo Ryals, Gregory S. Calip



Abstract: HPR7



Date: Monday, 8 May 2023



Poster session time: 3:15 – 6:45 PM

Implementation of a Real-World Data Quality Framework in a Nationwide Oncology Electronic Health Record-Derived Database [Data Quality Framework]



Emily H. Castellanos, Sheenu Chandwani, Brett Wittmerhaus



Abstract: RWD96



Date: Tuesday, 9 May 2023



Poster session time: 9:45 – 1:15 PM

Assessing Missing Antineoplastic Therapy Prior to Electronic Health Record (EHR)-Derived First Line of Therapy after Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ANSCLC) Diagnosis



Prakirthi Yerram, Sarah D. Brake, Alemseged Ayele Asfaw, Mustafa S. Ascha, Samantha Reiss



Abstract: SA52



Date: Tuesday, 9 May 2023



Poster session time: 3:15 – 6:45 PM

Development of a Derived Induction Failure and Relapse (DIFR) Variable for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Using Real-World (RW) Data from an Electronic Health Record (EHR)-Derived Database



Christina Fullerton, Qianyi Zhang, Kelly Magee, Madeline M. Richey, Tori Williams, Doug Donnelley, Niquelle Brown-Wade, Aaron Dolor, Ahmed Sawas



Abstract: RWD158



Date: Wednesday, 10 May 2023



Poster session time: 9:00 – 11:30 AM

