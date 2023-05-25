Flatiron Health Announces Research to be Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron Health today announced that the company and its collaborators will present a total of 12 abstracts accepted for poster discussion, presentation, and online publication at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting, to be held in Chicago this June.

“As demonstrated by our presence at ASCO this year, Flatiron is continuing to scale our ability to connect powerful data and novel technology to better design trials for diversity, accelerate clinical research timelines, reduce burden across teams and complete trials with more confidence,” shares Flatiron Health Chief Medical Officer Javier Jimenez. “Aligned with this year’s theme, Flatiron’s intimate knowledge of the oncology healthcare ecosystem and multi-faceted and deep understanding of EHR data positions us to continue developing technology and driving research to close the gap between care and research.”

Research highlights include:

A Poster Discussion Session highlighting the mediators of racial and ethnic inequities in clinical trial participation among US patients with cancer.

An Oral Abstract Session discussing a collaboration between Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine to measure tumor mutational burden (TMB) from an FDA-approved assay and real-world overall survival (rwOS) on single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in over 8,000 patients across 24 cancer types.

between Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine to measure tumor mutational burden (TMB) from an FDA-approved assay and real-world overall survival (rwOS) on single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in over 8,000 patients across 24 cancer types. An Oral Abstract Session discussing research done by the Health Equity One-Roche Collaboration (Flatiron Health, West Clinic, OneOncology, Foundation Medicine, and Genentech) to understand practice- and provider-level inequities in next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing by race/ethnicity for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) treated in the community setting. This study was invited to submit a manuscript for simultaneous publication in the Journal of Clinical Oncology – Oncology Practice.

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Mediators of racial/ethnic inequities in clinical trial participation among US patients with cancer, 2011-2022.

Poster Discussion Session



Jenny S. Guadamuz, Xiaoliang Wang, Ivy Altomare, Gregory S. Calip

Tumor mutational burden (TMB) measurement from an FDA-approved assay and real-world overall survival (rwOS) on single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in over 8,000 patients across 24 cancer types

Oral Abstract Session



Partner: Foundation Medicine



David R. Gandara, Neeraj Agarwal, Shilpa Gupta, Samuel Klempner, Miles Andrews, Amit Mahipal, Vivek Subbiah, Ramez Eskander, David Carbone, Jeremy Snider, Lilia Bouzit, Cheryl Cho-Phan, Megan Price, Gerald Li, Julia C. F. Quintanilha, Richard S.P. Huang, Jeffrey S. Ross, David Fabrizio, Geoffrey R. Oxnard, Ryon P. Graf

Practice- and provider-level inequities in next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing by race/ethnicity for patients (pts) with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) treated in the community setting.

Oral Abstract Session



Partner: Health Equity One-Roche Collaboration — Flatiron Health, West Clinic, OneOncology, Foundation Medicine, and Genentech



Gregory Vidal, Neha Jain, Aaron Fisher, Danny Sheinson, Katherine T. Lofgren, Esprit Ma, Elaine Yu, Leah Comment, Rebecca Miksad, Davey Daniel

Technology-enabled clinical trials: Intentional capture of source data (IDC) in the electronic-health record (EHR) and direct transfer to trial database (electronic data capture [EDC]) in a phase II multicenter trial.

Trevor J. Royce, Sam Falk, Forrest Xiao, Mariel Boyd, Lindsay Bramwell, Addison Shelley, Lauren Sutton, Ruth M Morgan, Patricia Mader, Teresa Taiclet, Abigail Alve

Trial eligibility criteria (EC) and diversity among patients with advanced non small cell lung cancer (advNSCLC).

Maneet Kaur, Filip Frahm, Mustafa Ascha, Jenny Guadamuz, Adam Gottesman, Barry Leybovich, Arjun Sondhi, Yihua Zhao, Neal J. Meropol, Trevor Royce

Metastatic patterns and outcomes by HER2 and hormone receptor (HR) status in patients (pts) with metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

Qianyu Yuan, Emily Castellanos, Erin Fidyk, Karen Schwed, Melissa Estevez, Sheila Nemeth, Robin Linzmayer, and Aaron Cohen

Real-world response endpoints in patients with mNSCLC treated with chemotherapy across real-world datasets.

Partner: Friends of Cancer Research (FoCR) — FDA, Flatiron Health, Syapse, Cota, ConcertAI, McKesson, Tempus



Xinran Ma, Friends of Cancer Research, ASCO, FDA, ConcertAI, COTA, Guardian Research Network, IQVIA, Ontada, Syapse, and Tempus

Effectiveness of PARP inhibitor maintenance therapy (mPARPi) in advanced ovarian cancer (OC) by BRCA1/2 and HRD signature in real-world practice.

Partner: Foundation Medicine



Debra Richardson, Julia Quintanilha, Ryon Graf, Natalie Danziger, Christina Washington, Lauren Dockery, Tamara Snow, Anosheh Afghahi, Anthony Frachioni, Julia Elvin, Kathleen Moore

Survival analysis of patients treated at oncology practices with more aggressive end-of-life practice patterns.

Partner: Yale University



Maureen Canavan*, Xiaoliang Wang*, Mustafa Ascha, Rebecca Miksad, Timothy N. Showalter, Gregory Calip , Cary P. Gross, Kerin Adelson



*These authors contributed equally to the work.

Evaluating Generalizability of Practice-Changing Randomized Clinical Trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer using Machine Learning-Based In-Silico Trials.

Partner: University of Pennsylvania



Ravi Parikh, Xavier Orcutt, Arjun Sondhi, Aaron Cohen

Clinical pathways innovation: A lesson on the value of clinician based feedback and collaboration with Flatiron Health

Partner: University of Pennsylvania



Christopher D’Avella, Erin Bange, Aditi Singh, David Dougherty, Peter Gabriel, Rebecca Maniago, Jennifer Miao, Colin Harvey, Marcello Ricottone, Lawrence N. Shulman

