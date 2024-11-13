flatexDEGIRO Reaches Three Million Customers

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following continued growth over the last years, the total number of customers at flatexDEGIRO now exceeds the three million mark. The pan-European online broker has more than tripled its customer base since 2020 and won an additional 400,000 new customers over the last 12 months alone.

“Over the past few years, we have experienced remarkable growth in our customer base and I would like to thank our customers for their trust and support,” said Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG. He confirmed the upcoming launch of crypto trading which will further expand the online broker’s product range. “We will have a very attractive offering for our customers to trade crypto currencies on our platforms,” Behrens added.

With close to 900,000 customers, flatexDEGIRO has its largest customer base in the Netherlands, the home market of its DEGIRO brand. Germany, where flatex started its price attractive flat fee execution model in 2006, is home to over 500,000 customers. Austria and Spain, with around 300,000 customers each, as well as other larger growth markets – such as France, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland – are showing some of the highest growth rates year-to-date.

Customer assets on the flatexDEGIRO platforms have constantly risen over recent years to a record-level today of around 66 billion Euro, with cash-inflows from customers amounting to over 500 million Euro a month on average.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality.

With over 3 million customer accounts and around 60 million securities transactions processed in 2023, flatexDEGIRO is one of the largest retail online brokers in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth.

Further information can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18 60312 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0 E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com ISIN: DE000FTG1111 WKN: FTG111 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Contacts

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700



Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexDEGIRO.com

Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404



Director Investor Relations laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com