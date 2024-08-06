Flashpoint Unveils New Investigations Management, Intelligence Requirements Mapping, and Geolocation Protection Capabilities at Black Hat USA 2024

Flashpoint’s new product advancements help companies stay ahead of the threats that matter most to their business and make mission-critical decisions to protect people, places, and assets.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps—Black Hat USA – Flashpoint, the global leader in threat intelligence, announced today the release of new features and capabilities to its flagship platform, Flashpoint Ignite, and Echosec, its comprehensive location intelligence solution at Black Hat USA 2024. The company invites attendees of the conference to discover how these new industry-leading solutions help organizations stay ahead of the threats that matter the most to their business.

At Booth #3041, Flashpoint will be showcasing the company’s new Investigations Management tool, new intelligence requirements mapping feature, and location protection alert system for physical assets. These innovations are uniquely designed to deliver the most actionable insights precisely aligned with a customers’ threat and intelligence needs, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and protect their most critical assets.

Flashpoint Ignite: Tailored Threat Intelligence for Precision and Impact

Those working in security and threat analysis are at the forefront of the constantly evolving threat landscape. However, each organization faces its own unique challenges and threats, such as the sheer volume and noise of data and differing security goals. These challenges, combined with ineffective operationalization and skill shortages, leave teams struggling to leverage threat intelligence effectively. This impairs companies ability to analyze and respond to the barrage of threats, leading to delays and potentially putting their organization at a higher risk.

Flashpoint Ignite makes threat intelligence meaningful and immediately applicable by combining its extensive data collections with advanced analytics and deep understanding of each customer’s unique needs, transforming the overwhelming complexity of cyber threats into clear, actionable, and relevant insights tailored to each customer’s unique needs. With Ignite, organizations are empowered to swiftly identify, prioritize, and mitigate the threats that matter most. At Black Hat, Flashpoint is excited to release the latest advancements to Flashpoint Ignite:

Investigations Management: This adaptable tool seamlessly integrates into your bespoke threat intelligence workflows. Customize your investigative process, gather relevant data across Ignite, categorize it with custom tags, collaborate with colleagues, map it to your assets, and prioritize based on urgency. Whether tracking cyber threats, insider activities, or ransomware incidents, Investigations Management adapts to your focus areas, providing tailored, relevant intelligence.

This adaptable tool seamlessly integrates into your bespoke threat intelligence workflows. Customize your investigative process, gather relevant data across Ignite, categorize it with custom tags, collaborate with colleagues, map it to your assets, and prioritize based on urgency. Whether tracking cyber threats, insider activities, or incidents, Investigations Management adapts to your focus areas, providing tailored, relevant intelligence. Intelligence Requirements Mapping: The company will provide Black Hat attendees with an exclusive preview of this feature which empowers customers to align Flashpoint collections with their Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs). When released in Q4 2024, the platform will automatically scan, identify, and deliver relevant data matched to their PIRs into an organized folder, ensuring users receive highly targeted intelligence that enhances strategic decision-making.

Echosec: Comprehensive Location-Based Threat Intelligence

Organizations are also facing numerous threats to distributed physical assets, like natural disasters, local disruptions, and physical attacks, that require a streamlined and efficient solution to safeguard multiple locations effectively.

Echosec, Flashpoint’s geospatially-enriched open-source intelligence solution, helps organizations manage and monitor their distributed, location-based assets, maintaining visibility and situational awareness of potential threats. At Black Hat (Booth #3041) Flashpoint will highlight the latest advancements to Flashpoint Echosec:

Location Protection: Centrally manage and monitor location-based assets, providing timely alerts if threats are detected nearby. By offering tailored, configurable alerts that align with specific customer needs, Location Protection reduces noise and false positives, enhancing operational efficiency and security. Catalog various asset types, visualize them on interactive maps, and set up proximity-based alerts for events detected near these geo-referenced assets. This feature empowers rapid identification, analysis, and response to mitigate risks that could disrupt operations, compromise safety, or impact business continuity.

“The threat landscape is constantly evolving, with a barrage of increasingly sophisticated threats and complex attack vectors challenging security professionals,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “At Flashpoint, we are dedicated to continuous innovation to make threat intelligence easier and more effective with the best data and intelligence. The advancements we’re showcasing at Black Hat USA 2024 with our Flashpoint Ignite and Echosec solutions underscore our commitment to empowering our customers with the actionable and personalized intelligence they need to navigate these challenges, make mission-critical decisions, and protect their people and assets.”

Meet Flashpoint at Black Hat USA 2024

Flashpoint invites all attendees to visit booth #3041 to see a live demonstration of Flashpoint Ignite and Echosec in action and learn more about its solutions that provide the most relevant threat intelligence to make mission-critical decisions and protect people, places, and assets. For more information about Flashpoint’s participation at Black Hat USA 2024, or to schedule a demo, please visit Flashpoint’s website.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

Contacts

Kari Walker



kari@redironpr.com