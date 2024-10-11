Flashpoint to Sponsor and Speak at the Open Source Intelligence Conference at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina

Flashpoint’s Executive Director for Global Security, Andrew Borene to Speak on the Critical Role OSINT Plays in Thwarting Hostile Nation States

Flashpoint’s Executive Director for Global Security, Andrew Borene will participate in an expert panel focused on public-private partnerships titled, “ODNI OSINT Strategy and Vision for Expanding Partnerships.” The panel will take place on Thursday, October 24 at 9am ET, during which time Borene will be joined onstage by Jason Barrett of ODNI, Chris Thornlow of DIA, and Stephanie Dorsey of DHS.

Borene is a renowned expert in open source intelligence (OSINT) and threat intelligence, with stints as a senior official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and as a group chief at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). He is a licensed United States attorney and a certified cybersecurity expert with more than 20 years of experience in counterterrorism, counterintelligence, national security, and advanced technology leadership in government and at Fortune 500 companies. A United States Marine Corps veteran, he also serves on the advisory board of the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA).

The conference takes place at a pivotal time as the world enters a new Cold War, marked by a convergence of geopolitical, cyber, and physical threats from an increasingly cohesive group of hostile state actors. State actors who are exploiting digital platforms not just for espionage or disruption, but to shape global narratives and project influence. This is not limited to military operations but extends into economic, social, and political realms. As these adversaries push their authoritarian agendas, the stakes for security teams worldwide have never been higher.

In the world of hybrid warfare, the best intelligence requires the best data. Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS) helps government teams generate tailored intelligence to inform, operate, defend, and influence. By delivering industry-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, investigations support, and finished intelligence, FNSS supports requirements across a wide range of national security and public safety missions.

The OSINT Conference at the Citadel will be hosted by the Citadel Department of Intelligence and Security Studies and the Department of Political Science’s Governor John C. West Chair. The conference will bring together OSINT practitioners in Academia, the Private Sector, and the Government to drive OSINT partnerships, innovation, technology, tradecraft, education, and workforce development to support national security consistent with the Director of National Intelligence OSINT 2024-2026 strategy.

For more information about Flashpoint’s participation at the 2024 OSINT Conference at the Citadel, or to schedule a meeting with Flashpoint’s Executive Director for Global Security Andrew Borene, or a member of the team, please contact a member of the Flashpoint sales team at fnss-team@flashpoint.io.

For more information on FNSS products and services, visit https://flashpoint.io/solutions/public-sector-and-national-security/.

WHAT: 2024 OSINT Conference at the Citadel WHERE: Citadel Military College in Charleston, South Carolina WHEN: October 23 – 25, 2024 REGISTRATION: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashneti/static/storefront/CITADELOSINT/catalog

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader and largest private provider of threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud, and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

