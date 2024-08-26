Flashpoint to Serve as Silver Sponsor at 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington, DC

CIO Tom Hoffman to Represent Company as On-Site OSINT Subject Matter Expert

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps—Flashpoint, the global leader in threat intelligence, today announced that the company’s National Security Solutions division will participate at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit as a silver sponsor. Additionally, open source intelligence (OSINT) subject matter expert and Flashpoint Chief Intelligence Officer (CIO) Tom Hofmann will be present to speak with conference attendees. Hofmann has been at the forefront of cyber intelligence operations in the commercial, government, and military sectors, and is renowned for his ability to drive effective intelligence operations to support offensive and defensive network operations.





Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS) helps government teams generate tailored intelligence to inform, operate, defend and influence. Flashpoint invites all Summit attendees to visit booth #117, where Flashpoint solution team members will be available to provide on-demand demos for the products best suited to each organization’s needs.

At the event, the company will showcase Flashpoint’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions where attendees can learn first hand how it empowers organizations with the agility, precision, and speed needed to outpace complex threats. Flashpoint’s approach to AI spans generative AI, personalization, and access to unparalleled data sources. The company’s AI innovations include Ignite AI for using natural language to find intelligence-led insights and Echosec AI for swift data analysis.

Additionally, the company will be conducting demonstrations of the company’s new Investigations Management tool, new intelligence requirements mapping feature, and location protection alert system for physical assets. These innovations are uniquely designed to deliver the most actionable insights precisely aligned with a customers’ threat and intelligence needs, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and protect their most critical assets.

The 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit will take place in Washington, DC at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center from September 3 – 6, 2024. The overall theme for this year’s Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit will be Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age.

Meet Flashpoint at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

In addition to CIO Hofmann, Flashpoint will have multiple team members attending and available for consultation at the Summit.

In attendance will be Julie Weatherford, Account Executive for Flashpoint National Security Solutions, whose previous experience includes a 27-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency; and Ryan Sullivan, Federal Systems Integrators Director, with extensive experience in public sector channel and sales.

For more information about Flashpoint’s participation at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, or to schedule a demo or a meeting with Flashpoint CIO Tom Hofmann or a member of the team, please contact a member of the Flashpoint sales team at fnss-team@flashpoint.io.

For more information on FNSS products and services, visit https://flashpoint.io/solutions/public-sector-and-national-security/.

WHAT: 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit WHO: Tom Hofmann, Flashpoint Chief Intelligence Officer Julie Weatherford, Account Executive for Flashpoint National Security Solutions Ryan Sullivan, Flashpoint Federal Systems Integrators Director WHERE: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC Booth #117 WHEN: September 3 – 6, 2024 REGISTRATION: https://billingtoncybersummit.com/register

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

