Flashpoint Executive Director for Global Security, Andrew Borene, to Deliver Keynote Address at SANS OSINT Summit & Training 2025

Keynote to Explore OSINT’s Role in the New Hybrid Cold War

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevOps--Flashpoint, the largest private provider of threat intelligence, today announced that Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Global Security, will deliver the keynote address at the SANS OSINT Summit & Training 2025 on February 24, 2025 at 9:15am ET. The SANS OSINT Summit & Training is a premier event for open source intelligence (OSINT) practitioners, investigators, and intelligence professionals, bringing together experts to share cutting-edge techniques, real-world case studies, and ethical considerations in open-source intelligence. Attendees will gain hands-on insights into capturing and analyzing open-source data, leveraging social media intelligence, and automating OSINT collection, while exploring its role alongside other intelligence disciplines.

In his keynote, “The Power of OSINT: Navigating the New Hybrid Cold War,” Borene will examine how OSINT is reshaping modern intelligence in an era of converging geopolitical, cyber, and physical security threats.

Keynote Highlights:

OSINT in the New Hybrid Cold War – As geopolitical, cyber, and physical threats converge, OSINT is now an essential tool for intelligence, security, and risk professionals across government, law enforcement, and private sector operations.

Real-World Case Studies & Applications – How OSINT has been leveraged in conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, China’s AI-driven intelligence strategies, and the growing role of non-state actors in asymmetric warfare.

The Future of Intelligence Tradecraft – How OSINT complements and enhances traditional intelligence disciplines, including SIGINT, HUMINT, GEOINT, and MASINT, making it a critical piece of modern intelligence and security strategies.

Emerging Risks & Evolving Standards – AI-driven disinformation, deepfake fraud, data leaks, and the need for professionalization and ethical standards in OSINT collection and analysis.

Borene, a former senior official in the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, brings extensive experience in counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and advanced technology. A former U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, he has also served as an advisor to the CIA, and as Associate Deputy General Counsel at the Pentagon. In addition to serving as Flashpoint’s Executive Director of Global Security, Borene currently sits on the Editorial Board of the European Marshall Center’s Partnership for Peace Consortium.

Flashpoint provides enterprises and global governments with agile, analyst-driven data collections that are tailored to customer requirements, force-multiplying security teams. Flashpoint Ignite, an easy-to-use threat intelligence platform, delivers data access alongside finished intelligence, alerting and analytics. With a combination of superior data, curated intelligence, technology and community, Flashpoint is trusted by Forbes Global 2000 enterprises and global governments and operates across more than 50 countries for the protection of people, places and assets.

The SANS OSINT Summit & Training 2025 will take place in Arlington, Virginia at The Westin Crystal City from Monday, February 24 – Monday, March 3, 2025.

Meet Flashpoint at SANS OSINT Summit & Training 2025

For more information on Flashpoint’s products and services, visit https://flashpoint.io.

WHAT: SANS OSINT Summit & Training 2025 WHO: Andrew Borene, Flashpoint Executive Director for Global Security WHERE: The Westin Crystal City

1800 Richmond Highway

Arlington, VA 22202 WHEN: February 24 – March 3, 2025 Keynote Speech: Monday, February 24, 9:15 a.m. EST REGISTRATION https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/sans-osint-summit-2025/

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader and largest private provider of threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at http://flashpoint.io.

