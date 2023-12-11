Flashpoint and Scale AI Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Government Clients With AI-Enhanced Threat Intelligence

Integration of Flashpoint’s Leading Open-Source Intelligence With Scale’s Donovan AI Platform Bolsters National Security Through Accelerated Decision-Making and Expedited Workflows

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps–Flashpoint, the leader in high-fidelity threat intelligence and data-driven insights, and Scale AI, whose proprietary data engine powers the most advanced large language, generative, and computer vision models with high-quality data, announced today a groundbreaking partnership that unites Donovan, Scale’s AI-powered decision-making platform, with Flashpoint’s pioneering open-source intelligence. This strategic alliance promises to advance intelligence and security operations for government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, substantially enhancing their ability to tackle complex global security challenges with advanced threat detection and in-depth analysis.





“Merging Scale’s advanced AI technology with Flashpoint’s unparalleled intelligence and data isn’t just about setting a new industry standard; it’s about revolutionizing how government agencies manage national security challenges in today’s digital landscape,” said Andrew Makridis, the former COO of the Central Intelligence Agency who serves on the advisory boards of both Scale and Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS), a dedicated Flashpoint business unit that serves the unique needs of national security organizations. “This partnership will enable agencies to quickly adapt to emerging threats and leverage data-driven insights for strategic operations.”

“Flashpoint’s collaboration with Scale AI represents a significant expansion of our capabilities in national security intelligence,” said Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz. “Our tailored, actionable intelligence perfectly complements Scale’s AI technology, enhancing our ability to help organizations in the public sector identify and address evolving security challenges effectively.”

“Our partnership with Flashpoint is a game-changer. Through our Donovan LLM platform, we are helping analysts in the cyber and infrastructure security domain take advantage of the data trove Flashpoint delivers. We are enhancing decision-making and security frameworks for our government clients,” said John Brennan, General Manager of Scale AI’s Public Sector business unit. “We chose Flashpoint for their unparalleled cyber intelligence depth and actionability, a cornerstone in our joint efforts to fortify national and homeland security through artificial intelligence.”

Flashpoint will discuss the advanced capabilities from our partnership with Scale AI at booth #1937 during 2023 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Portland, Oregon, starting December 12. Visit our booth to learn about how this partnership will equip national security teams with the essential data, intelligence, and insights needed for mission success.

Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS)

FNSS is a dedicated Flashpoint business unit that serves the unique needs of national security organizations. FNSS partners with teams across defense, federal law enforcement, federal civilian agencies, state and local government, and the intelligence community, to enhance global situational awareness and drive mission success through industry-leading technology and intelligence expertise.

About Flashpoint

Trusted by governments, commercial enterprises, and educational institutions worldwide, Flashpoint helps organizations protect their most critical assets, infrastructure, and stakeholders from security risks. Leading security practitioners—including physical and corporate security, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), fraud, vulnerability management, national security, and vendor risk management teams—rely on Flashpoint’s Ignite platform and its team of intelligence analysts to proactively identify and mitigate risk and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Discover more at flashpoint.io or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Scale

Scale unlocks AI for every industry. Our proprietary data engine powers the most advanced large language, generative, and computer vision models with high-quality data. Our experience partnering with leading AI companies allows us to provide the blueprint for any organization to apply AI. Scale is trusted by industry leaders including Meta, Microsoft, U.S. Army, DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit, Open AI, Cohere, Anthropic, Stability AI, General Motors, Toyota Research Institute, Brex, Instacart and Flexport.

