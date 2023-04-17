<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fiverr to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023
Business Wire

Fiverr to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced it will release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2023. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com.

First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: Fiverr’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
  • When: May 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link here
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at, https://investors.fiverr.com.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com

Articoli correlati

GE HealthCare to Showcase Latest AI Innovations at HIMSS 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in health technology, will showcase its growing portfolio of digital platforms and...
Continua a leggere

Delphi Research Debuts 3 Dynamic Subscription Plans, Elevating the Digital Asset Experience with Cutting-Edge Research, Analytics, and Exclusive Video Content

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphi Research, a leading provider of data-driven research and analytics for the digital asset industry, is thrilled to...
Continua a leggere

SoundHound AI Secures $100 Million in Strategic Financing From Atlas Credit Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Agreement Fuels Company’s Plans for Sustained Rapid Growth and Innovation and Includes Ability to Upsize to $125 MillionSANTA CLARA,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bludis annuncia la distribuzione italiana di Velis Real Estate Tech

Mercato