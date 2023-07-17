Five9 to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today provided details for its second quarter 2023 financial results conference call on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2023, by clicking here. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

For more information visit www.five9.com.

