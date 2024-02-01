Home Business Wire Five9 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Five9 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 21, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today provided details for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 21, 2024, by clicking here. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Five9, Inc.

Barry Zwarenstein

Chief Financial Officer

925-201-2000 ext. 5959

IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.

Lauren Sloane

lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

