Five9 to Acquire Aceyus Extending the Five9 Platform to Streamline the Migration of Large Enterprise Customers From On-Prem to Cloud and Leverage Contextual Data to Deliver Personalized Experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aceyus, a market leader in advanced data integration and analytics.

Using a robust catalog of pre-built integrations, Aceyus software ingests data from CRM, WEM systems, multiple ACDs, communication platforms, digital channels, intelligent virtual agents and other key sources of customer data. Aceyus’s ability to normalize the entire CX data set and deliver real time-insights allows businesses to transition from legacy systems to Five9 while maintaining consistent reports, data visualization and dashboards. This enables customers to run their business smoothly and take advantage of the Five9 platform during migration and beyond. The continuity of data and insight provided by Aceyus across complex environments allows for smoother large scale cloud migrations with faster time to value.

In order to deliver personalized customer journeys, enterprises need to leverage contextual data. This contextual data often lives in dozens of disparate and siloed systems. As a market leader in advanced data integration and analytics for large enterprises, Aceyus will further differentiate the Five9 platform as we integrate their robust, pre-built data integrations to expand our platform’s data lake.

Aceyus will enable Five9 to access this contextual data to optimize, predict and deliver the personalized journeys customers expect. This applies especially to the Five9 AI & Automation solutions where the use of this data is critical to the accuracy and efficacy required to deliver a joyful customer experience.

“Aceyus’s customer base includes many Fortune 100 companies and joint accounts with Five9, including some of our largest prospects and customers around the globe. The addition of Aceyus will extend our platform to further facilitate the migration of large enterprise customers to the cloud and to leverage contextual data to deliver personalized experiences,” said Mike Burkland, Five9 CEO and Chairman. “Aceyus is a market leader in removing data complexity and delivering analytics for some of the world’s largest enterprises. We believe Aceyus’s breadth of capabilities to ingest, normalize and analyze data across a wide range of data sources is unmatched. Together, we will enhance the differentiation of the Five9 platform to deliver data-driven, personalized customer journeys and enable the world’s largest enterprises to seamlessly move to the cloud. We are thrilled to have the Aceyus team join Five9.”

“Contact centers are a veritable treasure trove of data, especially as market leaders have moved to create CX platforms that include IVAs, digital engagement, and WEM,” says Sheila McGee-Smith, principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “To be valuable, however, contact center data must be combined with information from applications and departments across the enterprise. In our fast-paced, Generative AI world, it’s not about collecting data – it’s about ensuring the data is available, accessible, and liberated from data silos to create new insights and intelligence to personalize experiences for end user customers.”

“As an existing partner of both Five9 and Aceyus, we are excited to see this combination of two strong partners in our portfolio,” said Casey Klein, Contact Center Vice President at Presidio. “More and more, our customers expect access to sophisticated, yet easy to understand real-time customer experience data and metrics as they migrate to the cloud. The combined capabilities and expertise of Five9 and Aceyus will add strategic business value as we deliver innovative solutions, expanded product offerings, and improved services for our customers.”

Mike Ary, Aceyus’s CEO, President and Co-Founder, said, “Aceyus is incredibly proud to join Five9, a leading, global CX platform provider and true industry innovator in AI and Automation. Building on our successful partnership, shared vision and well-aligned cultures, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, empowering them with comprehensive insights and tools to drive business transformation and exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to the boundless opportunities and growth that lie ahead as we write the next chapter of success, together, as part of the Five9 family.”

The transaction is scheduled to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

About Five9:

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.five9.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

Suzie Linville



Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Five9



Suzie.Linville@five9.com