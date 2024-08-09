Five9 Surpasses $1 Billion in Annual Revenue Run Rate

21% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue

$126 Million in LTM Operating Cash Flow

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 13% to a record $252.1 million, compared to $222.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 53.0% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 53.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted gross margin was 60.5% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 61.8% for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(12.8) million, or $(0.17) per basic share, and (5.1)% of revenue, compared to GAAP net loss of $(21.7) million, or $(0.30) per basic share, and (9.8)% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $38.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and 15.4% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and 16.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $41.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, compared to $41.5 million, or 18.6% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.9 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, achieving a key milestone with annual revenue run rate exceeding $1 billion, primarily driven by LTM enterprise subscription revenue growing 21% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 17%, helping drive robust LTM operating cash flow of $126 million. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are reducing our annual revenue guidance by 3.8%, reflecting recent bookings trends and the uncertain economic conditions. We remain confident in our massive market opportunity and are committed to driving balanced growth and profitability.

Additionally, we are excited to announce our agreement to acquire Acqueon, which we believe will be a significant step in advancing our AI-powered CX platform and market reach. Also, our latest innovations to our Five9 Genius AI suite, including GenAI Studio and AI Knowledge, further demonstrate our leadership in AI. Our AI solutions are driving tangible business outcomes, enabling some of the world’s largest brands to elevate their customer experiences.”

– Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Five9 emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing macroeconomic conditions.

For the full year 2024, Five9 now expects to report: Revenue in the range of $1.013 to $1.017 billion. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.29) to $(0.19), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 74.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.25 to $2.29, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 75.2 million.



For the third quarter of 2024, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $254.5 to $255.5 million. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.06) to $(0.01), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 74.9 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.59, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 75.5 million.



With respect to Five9’s guidance as provided above, please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP net income – Guidance” table for more details, including important assumptions upon which such guidance is based.

Conference Call Details

Five9 will discuss its second quarter 2024 results today, August 8, 2024, via Zoom webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the webinar, please register by clicking here. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our website, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, and lease amortization for finance leases. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, gain on early extinguishment of debt, interest income and other, exit costs related to closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, lease amortization for finance leases and provision for income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP loss from operations: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, and acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs. We calculate non-GAAP net income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, and gain on early extinguishment of debt. For the periods presented, these adjustments from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income do not include any presentation of the net tax effect of such adjustments given our significant net operating loss carryforwards. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements in the quote from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9’s market opportunity and size and ability to capitalize on that opportunity, the Company’s commitment to drive balanced growth and profitability, the Company’s agreement to acquire Acqueon and, if the transaction closes, the anticipated benefits thereof, innovations in Five9’s GenAI solutions and the anticipated benefits thereof, Five9’s AI market position, and the third quarter and full year 2024 financial projections set forth under the caption “Business Outlook,” that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) the impact of adverse economic conditions, including the impact of macroeconomic deterioration, including continued inflation, increased interest rates, supply chain disruptions, decreased economic output and fluctuations in currency rates, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the impact of the conflict in Israel, and other factors, may continue to harm our business; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, or fail to grow subscriptions at the rate they have in the past or that we might expect, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (iv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of technology solution distributors and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (vii) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (viii) if we are unable to attract and retain highly skilled leaders and other employees, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; (ix) our historical growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (x) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (xi) further development of our AI solutions may not be successful and may result in reputational harm and our future operating results could be materially harmed; (xii) the AI technology and features incorporated into our solution include new and evolving technologies that may present both legal and business risks, may not be accepted by our customers, and may not result in sales that exceed lost revenue opportunities due to any decline in agent seats due to the use of AI solutions; (xiii) the use of AI by our workforce may present risks to our business; (xiv) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new cloud contact center solutions, which we refer to as our solution, in order to maintain and grow our business; (xv) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (xvi) the markets in which we participate involve a high number of competitors that is continuing to increase, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xvii) we continue to expand our international operations, which exposes us to significant macroeconomic and other risks; (xviii) security breaches and improper access to, use of, or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation, our business or financial results; (xix) we may acquire other companies, or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management’s attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders or use a significant amount of our cash resources and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xx) our proposed acquisition of Acqueon may not close, including if we are unable to obtain regulatory clearance in the U.S., (xxi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xxii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xxiii) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xxiv) our stock price has been volatile, may continue to be volatile and may decline, including due to factors beyond our control; (xxv) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xxvi) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxvii) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; and (xxviii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 3,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,699 $ 143,201 Marketable investments 930,639 587,096 Accounts receivable, net 104,382 97,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,760 34,622 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 69,622 61,711 Total current assets 1,322,102 924,054 Property and equipment, net 124,600 108,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,107 38,873 Finance lease right-of-use assets 3,653 4,564 Intangible assets, net 33,027 38,323 Goodwill 227,269 227,412 Other assets 17,755 16,199 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net — less current portion 147,867 136,571 Total assets $ 1,910,380 $ 1,494,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,405 $ 24,399 Accrued and other current liabilities 76,320 62,131 Operating lease liabilities 9,509 10,731 Finance lease liabilities 1,819 1,767 Deferred revenue 65,286 68,187 Convertible senior notes 432,364 — Total current liabilities 614,703 167,215 Convertible senior notes — less current portion 730,012 742,125 Operating lease liabilities — less current portion 32,177 36,378 Finance lease liabilities — less current portion 1,949 2,877 Other long-term liabilities 5,661 7,888 Total liabilities 1,384,502 956,483 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 75 73 Additional paid-in capital 951,048 942,280 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (502 ) 582 Accumulated deficit (424,743 ) (404,850 ) Total stockholders’ equity 525,878 538,085 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,910,380 $ 1,494,568

FIVE9, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 252,086 $ 222,882 $ 499,096 $ 441,321 Cost of revenue 118,414 104,361 232,944 209,117 Gross profit 133,672 118,521 266,152 232,204 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,717 39,210 82,235 77,318 Sales and marketing 78,332 74,077 159,441 150,391 General and administrative 33,988 30,477 64,536 58,735 Total operating expenses 153,037 143,764 306,212 286,444 Loss from operations (19,365 ) (25,243 ) (40,060 ) (54,240 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (3,906 ) (1,866 ) (6,473 ) (3,711 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — 6,615 — Interest income and other 13,800 6,123 24,359 10,244 Total other income (expense), net 9,894 4,257 24,501 6,533 Loss before income taxes (9,471 ) (20,986 ) (15,559 ) (47,707 ) Provision for income taxes 3,345 753 4,334 1,280 Net loss $ (12,816 ) $ (21,739 ) $ (19,893 ) $ (48,987 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.69 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 74,203 71,627 73,845 71,444

FIVE9, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,893 ) $ (48,987 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,121 23,071 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 6,312 5,838 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 33,825 25,710 Accretion of discount on marketable investments (11,217 ) (4,315 ) Provision for credit losses 677 528 Stock-based compensation 88,316 104,110 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 2,509 1,839 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (6,615 ) — Deferred taxes 356 250 Other (64 ) 622 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,635 ) (1,494 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,137 ) (8,764 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (53,032 ) (44,606 ) Other assets (1,868 ) (5,344 ) Accounts payable 3,931 2,316 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,934 4,453 Deferred revenue (3,484 ) (680 ) Other liabilities (1,805 ) 717 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,231 55,264 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (816,492 ) (337,595 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 12,517 245 Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 470,755 227,836 Purchases of property and equipment (18,722 ) (16,642 ) Capitalization of software development costs (8,260 ) (3,565 ) Cash paid to acquire Aceyus 99 — Net cash used in investing activities (360,103 ) (129,721 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2029 convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 728,843 — Payments for capped call transactions associated with the 2029 convertible senior notes (93,438 ) — Repurchase of a portion of 2025 convertible senior notes, net of costs (304,485 ) — Repayment of outstanding 2023 convertible senior notes at maturity — (169 ) Cash received from the settlement at maturity of the outstanding capped calls associated with the 2023 convertible senior notes — 74,453 Cash received from partial termination of capped calls associated with the 2025 convertible senior notes 539 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 397 6,981 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 9,522 9,444 Payment of finance lease liabilities (966 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 340,412 90,709 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 32,540 16,252 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 144,842 180,987 End of period $ 177,382 $ 197,239

FIVE9, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT



(In thousands, except percentages)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 133,672 $ 118,521 $ 266,152 $ 232,204 GAAP gross margin 53.0 % 53.2 % 53.3 % 52.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 7,773 6,424 14,738 12,485 Intangibles amortization 2,648 2,845 5,296 5,691 Stock-based compensation 7,789 9,888 15,392 19,221 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations — 51 — 75 Acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 72 — 125 34 Lease amortization for finance leases 455 — 912 — Adjusted gross profit $ 152,409 $ 137,729 $ 302,615 $ 269,710 Adjusted gross margin 60.5 % 61.8 % 60.6 % 61.1 %

FIVE9, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



(In thousands, except percentages)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (12,816 ) $ (21,739 ) $ (19,893 ) $ (48,987 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 12,938 11,724 25,121 23,071 Stock-based compensation 43,632 53,367 88,316 104,110 Interest expense 3,906 1,866 6,473 3,711 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (6,615 ) — Interest income and other (13,800 ) (6,123 ) (24,359 ) (10,244 ) Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations (1) 32 815 57 1,411 Acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 4,089 877 5,020 2,332 Lease amortization for finance leases 455 — 912 — Provision for income taxes 3,345 753 4,334 1,280 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,781 $ 41,540 $ 79,366 $ 76,684 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 16.6 % 18.6 % 15.9 % 17.4 %

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:

Five9, Inc.



Barry Zwarenstein



Chief Financial Officer



925-201-2000 ext. 5959



IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.



Lisa Laukkanen



415-217-4967



Lisa@blueshirtgroup.com

