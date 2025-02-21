Five9 Reports Record Full Year 2024 Revenue of $1 Billion

Q4 Subscription Revenue Growth of 19%

Q4 Total Revenue Growth of 17%

Q4 Record Operating Cash Flow of $50 Million

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 17% to a record $278.7 million, compared to $239.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP gross margin was 56.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 52.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 63.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 61.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, or 4.2% of revenue and $0.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(12.4) million, or (5.2)% of revenue and $(0.17) per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.3 million, or 21.6% of revenue and $0.79 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or 18.9% of revenue and $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $64.3 million, or 23.1% of revenue, compared to $48.3 million, or 20.2% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $49.8 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenue for 2024 increased 14% to a record $1,041.9 million, compared to $910.5 million in 2023.
  • GAAP gross margin was 54.2% for 2024, compared to 52.5% in 2023.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 61.7% for 2024, compared to 61.0% in 2023.
  • GAAP net loss for 2024 was $(12.8) million, or (1.2)% of revenue and $(0.17) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(81.8) million, or (9.0)% of revenue and $(1.13) per basic share, in 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income for 2024 was $185.3 million, or 17.8% of revenue and $2.47 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $149.9 million, or 16.5% of revenue and $2.05 per diluted share, in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $196.0 million, or 18.8% of revenue, compared to $166.3 million, or 18.3% of revenue, in 2023.
  • GAAP operating cash flow for 2024 was $143.2 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $128.8 million, in 2023.

“We are very pleased to report strong year end results, with 2024 annual revenue exceeding $1 billion. Fourth quarter revenue growth accelerated to 17%, driven by our subscription revenue growing 19%. We reached an all-time record adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%, helping drive our highest ever quarterly operating cash flow of $50 million. Throughout the year, we extended our leadership position in AI by further enhancing our AI-powered platform to deliver the New CX. Our record results and strong traction in our AI business continue to demonstrate the power of our platform in enabling brands to elevate their CX in this rapidly evolving world of AI as evidenced by our Enterprise AI revenue growing 46% YoY in the fourth quarter. We believe we are well positioned with our AI-powered platform and trusted AI experts to continue driving durable long-term growth and look forward to building on our momentum in 2025.”

- Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Five9 emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impact of macroeconomic challenges.

  • For the full year 2025, Five9 expects to report:
    • Revenue in the range of $1.140 to $1.144 billion.
    • GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.09 to $0.16, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 90.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.58 to $2.62, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 77.3 million.
  • For the first quarter of 2025, Five9 expects to report:
    • Revenue in the range of $271.5 to $272.5 million.
    • GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.15) to $(0.09), assuming basic shares outstanding of approximately 76.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.47 to $0.49, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 76.8 million.

With respect to Five9’s guidance as provided above, please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP net income - Guidance” table for more details, including important assumptions upon which such guidance is based.

Conference Call Details

Five9 will discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results today, February 20, 2025, via Zoom webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the webinar, please register by clicking here. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our website, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, lease amortization for finance leases and costs related to a reduction in force plan. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, gain on early extinguishment of debt, interest income and other, exit costs related to closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, impairment charge related to closure of operating lease facilities, lease amortization for finance leases, costs related to a reduction in force plan and provision for income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP loss from operations: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, and acquisition related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, and costs related to a reduction in force plan. We calculate non-GAAP net income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, gain on early extinguishment of debt, impairment charge of an equity investment, impairment charge related to closure of operating lease facilities, costs related to a reduction in force plan, and tax benefit associated with an acquired company. For the periods presented, these adjustments from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income do not include any presentation of the net tax effect of such adjustments given our significant net operating loss carryforwards. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements in the quote from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9’s AI platform and its market position and expected impact on the Company's growth, Five9's market opportunity and growth prospect, and the first quarter and full year 2025 financial projections and expectations set forth under the caption “Business Outlook,” that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) the impact of adverse economic conditions, including the impact of macroeconomic challenges, including continued inflation, uncertainty regarding consumer spending, high interest rates, fluctuations in currency rates, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the impact of the conflicts in the Middle East, and other factors, may continue to harm our business; (ii) if we are unable to attract new customers or sell additional services and functionality to our existing customers, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) if our existing customers terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, or fail to grow subscriptions at the rate they have in the past or that we might expect, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our customer base; (iv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing customers, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing customers may experience service outages, our new customers may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) as AI solutions will likely perform an increasing proportion of contact center interactions, if we are unable to replace decreases in subscription revenue from licenses with revenue from the sale of additional AI solutions, our revenue, results of operations and business will be harmed; (vii) further development of our AI solutions may not be successful and may result in reputational harm and our future operating results could be materially harmed; (viii) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of technology solution distributors and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (ix) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (x) if we are unable to attract and retain highly skilled leaders and other employees, our business and results of operations may be harmed; (xi) our historical growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (xii) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (xiii) the AI technology and features incorporated into our solution include new and evolving technologies that may present both legal and business risks; (xiv) the use of AI by our workforce may present risks to our business; (xv) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new solutions in order to maintain and grow our business; (xvi) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (xvii) the markets in which we participate involve a high number of competitors that is continuing to increase, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xviii) we continue to expand our international operations, which exposes us to significant macroeconomic and other risks; (xix) security breaches, cybersecurity incidents, and improper access to, use of, or disclosure of our data or our customers’ data, or other cyber-attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation, our business or financial results; (xx) we may acquire other companies, or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management’s attention, result in liabilities from the acquired company, additional dilution to our stockholders or use a significant amount of our cash resources and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xxi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xxii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our customers and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose customers and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xxiii) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xxiv) our stock price has been volatile, may continue to be volatile and may decline, including due to factors beyond our control; (xxv) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xxvi) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxvii) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; and (xxviii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 3,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

362,546

 

 

$

143,201

 

Marketable investments

 

 

643,410

 

 

 

587,096

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

115,172

 

 

 

97,424

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

50,840

 

 

 

34,622

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, net

 

 

76,600

 

 

 

61,711

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,248,568

 

 

 

924,054

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

144,888

 

 

 

108,572

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

38,880

 

 

 

38,873

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

 

19,269

 

 

 

4,564

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

65,632

 

 

 

38,323

 

Goodwill

 

 

365,436

 

 

 

227,412

 

Other assets

 

 

13,384

 

 

 

16,199

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, net — less current portion

 

 

155,157

 

 

 

136,571

 

Total assets

 

$

2,051,214

 

 

$

1,494,568

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

26,282

 

 

$

24,399

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

83,720

 

 

 

62,131

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

11,258

 

 

 

10,731

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

7,768

 

 

 

1,767

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

79,173

 

 

 

68,187

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

433,490

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

641,691

 

 

 

167,215

 

Convertible senior notes - less current portion

 

 

731,855

 

 

 

742,125

 

Operating lease liabilities — less current portion

 

 

37,071

 

 

 

36,378

 

Finance lease liabilities — less current portion

 

 

11,688

 

 

 

2,877

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

7,888

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,429,022

 

 

 

956,483

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

76

 

 

 

73

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,039,125

 

 

 

942,280

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

636

 

 

 

582

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(417,645

)

 

 

(404,850

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

622,192

 

 

 

538,085

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,051,214

 

 

$

1,494,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

278,660

 

 

$

239,062

 

 

$

1,041,938

 

 

$

910,488

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

122,663

 

 

 

112,493

 

 

 

477,540

 

 

 

432,690

 

Gross profit

 

 

155,997

 

 

 

126,569

 

 

 

564,398

 

 

 

477,798

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

41,480

 

 

 

38,873

 

 

 

166,197

 

 

 

156,582

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

73,898

 

 

 

72,956

 

 

 

311,954

 

 

 

296,713

 

General and administrative

 

 

36,439

 

 

 

33,338

 

 

 

137,550

 

 

 

123,079

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

151,817

 

 

 

145,167

 

 

 

615,701

 

 

 

576,374

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

4,180

 

 

 

(18,598

)

 

 

(51,303

)

 

 

(98,576

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(4,271

)

 

 

(1,963

)

 

 

(14,812

)

 

 

(7,646

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,615

 

 

 

 

Interest income and other

 

 

11,242

 

 

 

8,322

 

 

 

46,745

 

 

 

26,799

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

6,971

 

 

 

6,359

 

 

 

38,548

 

 

 

19,153

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

11,151

 

 

 

(12,239

)

 

 

(12,755

)

 

 

(79,423

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(426

)

 

 

119

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

2,341

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

11,577

 

 

$

(12,358

)

 

$

(12,795

)

 

$

(81,764

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Diluted

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

75,430

 

 

 

72,926

 

 

 

74,503

 

 

 

72,048

 

Diluted

 

 

88,645

 

 

 

72,926

 

 

 

74,503

 

 

 

72,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(12,795

)

 

$

(81,764

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

52,905

 

 

 

48,515

 

Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets

 

 

15,358

 

 

 

12,642

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

71,483

 

 

 

55,384

 

Accretion of discount on marketable investments

 

 

(20,818

)

 

 

(11,351

)

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

989

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

166,315

 

 

 

206,292

 

Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes

 

 

5,478

 

 

 

3,749

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

(6,615

)

 

 

 

Impairment charge of an equity investment

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

 

Impairment charge related to closure of operating lease facilities

 

 

2,202

 

 

 

 

Interest on finance lease obligations

 

 

264

 

 

 

150

 

Deferred taxes - excluding tax benefit from acquisition

 

 

647

 

 

 

53

 

Deferred taxes - tax benefit from acquisition

 

 

(5,482

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

657

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(14,645

)

 

 

(9,844

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(12,148

)

 

 

(3,532

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

(104,957

)

 

 

(91,544

)

Other assets

 

 

3,115

 

 

 

(3,988

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

2,932

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

2,839

 

 

 

(9,274

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(425

)

 

 

4,958

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(1,959

)

 

 

3,814

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

143,168

 

 

 

128,838

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable investments

 

 

(1,289,357

)

 

 

(795,002

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable investments

 

 

122,138

 

 

 

1,211

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments

 

 

1,132,332

 

 

 

655,588

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(42,388

)

 

 

(31,234

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(22,223

)

 

 

(9,537

)

Cash paid to acquire Acqueon Inc.

 

 

(167,151

)

 

 

 

Cash settlement to acquire Aceyus, Inc.

 

 

99

 

 

 

(80,588

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(266,550

)

 

 

(259,562

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of 2029 convertible senior notes

 

 

731,055

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(2,212

)

 

 

 

Payments for capped call transactions associated with the 2029 convertible senior notes

 

 

(93,438

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of a portion of 2025 convertible senior notes

 

 

(304,485

)

 

 

 

Repayment of outstanding 2023 convertible senior notes at maturity

 

 

 

 

 

(169

)

Cash received from the settlement at maturity of the outstanding capped calls associated with the 2023 convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

74,453

 

Cash received from partial termination of capped calls associated with the 2025 convertible senior notes

 

 

539

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

 

481

 

 

 

9,127

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP

 

 

14,797

 

 

 

15,927

 

Payment of employee taxes related to vested RSUs

 

 

 

 

 

(3,270

)

Payment of holdback related to acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(500

)

Payments of finance leases

 

 

(4,012

)

 

 

(989

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

342,725

 

 

 

94,579

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

219,343

 

 

 

(36,145

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

144,842

 

 

 

180,987

 

End of period

 

$

364,185

 

 

$

144,842

 

 

 

 

 

 

FIVE9, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

155,997

 

 

$

126,569

 

 

$

564,398

 

 

$

477,798

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

56.0

%

 

 

52.9

%

 

 

54.2

%

 

 

52.5

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

7,988

 

 

 

7,162

 

 

 

29,944

 

 

 

26,540

 

Intangibles amortization

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

12,591

 

 

 

12,019

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

6,921

 

 

 

9,182

 

 

 

29,825

 

 

 

38,259

 

Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

105

 

Acquisition and related transaction costs and one-time integration costs

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

34

 

Lease amortization for finance leases

 

 

1,802

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

3,609

 

 

 

941

 

Costs related to a reduction in force plan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

176,847

 

 

$

146,520

 

 

$

642,741

 

 

$

555,696

 

Adjusted gross margin

 

 

63.5

%

 

 

61.3

%

 

 

61.7

%

 

 

61.0

%

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:
Five9, Inc.
Barry Zwarenstein
Chief Financial Officer
925-201-2000 ext. 5959
IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.
Lisa Laukkanen
415-217-4967
Lisa@blueshirtgroup.com


